EARLY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE (CKD) INTERVENTION COULD SAVE AUSTRALIA $1 BILLION A YEAR[1]

SYDNEY, June 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – New modelling highlights the potential societal, economic and environmental benefits of early chronic kidney disease (CKD) intervention which could change lives for thousands of Australians.

Australia could save $25.2 billion in CKD-related costs and more than halve dialysis demand over 25 years with early action.1 The model projects additional gains for the Australian economy and society with projections showing a $1.6 billion increase in net tax revenue could be achieved over the same period and 200,000 more people in the workforce.1

An estimated 2.7 million people in Australia are currently living with signs of CKD.2 The disease costs the Australian economy at least $9.9 billion a year.3

Newly published findings from the IMPACT CKD modelling analysis by AstraZeneca suggest that policy measures targeting CKD could unlock wide-ranging societal benefits across Australia. With early action pressure can be eased on the healthcare system, driving economic productivity while improving the lives of people living with CKD.

The IMPACT CKD simulation modelled outcomes for the Australian population over a 25-year period, from 2022 to 2047, to explore the potential impact of early intervention.1 It assessed the combined effect of earlier detection, diagnosis, and better access to treatment including annual targeted testing for high-risk individuals and improved use of guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT).

The modelling projected significant improvements in health outcomes in Australia including a 48.1% decrease in cardiovascular (CV) events and a 7.3% decrease in all-cause mortality over 25 years.1 These outcomes were accompanied by a 55% projected reduction in dialysis, one of the most resource-intensive treatment options in CKD care.1 As a result, CKD-related healthcare costs in Australia are projected to decrease by 10.9%, resulting in an estimated

$25.2 billion in savings over the same period.1

Beyond the clinical and economic implications, the modelling also indicated that reducing reliance on dialysis could cut kidney replacement therapy (KRT)-related freshwater consumption by 51.0%, fossil fuel use by 48.2%, and carbon emissions by 48.1%1 - delivering meaningful environmental benefits that align with the Australian Government’s National Health and Climate Strategy.

Ben McDonald, Country President of AstraZeneca Australia and New Zealand, said the findings demonstrate the opportunity we have in Australia to reduce the health and economic burden of CKD.

"Earlier access to diagnosis and treatment improves outcomes for patients, can slow renal progression and help avoid dialysis costs. With the right focus and investment, we can create system-wide benefits for people, society and the planet, Mr McDonald said.

"Increasing the early detection and treatment of CKD in Australia needs to be a public health priority. The Australian health system can do more to work with people who are at high risk of having CKD but may not know it."

Chris Forbes, CEO of Kidney Health Australia (KHA), welcomed the findings.

"Early diagnosis can make a life-changing difference for Australians living with CKD. It’s time to turn off the tap. Early detection provides patients the best opportunity to treat the disease – slowing or even stopping progression to kidney failure, and avoiding the significant toll of dialysis, Mr Forbes said.

"Too many people are slipping through the cracks until it’s too late. Our ambition is a future where every Australian has the ability to enjoy excellent kidney health. We urgently need policy action to support earlier detection and timely access to treatment."

NOTES TO EDITORS

IMPACT CKD is the first study to examine and forecast the vast impact of CKD over a 25- year time horizon.1 It is based on a conceptual disease framework developed by researchers at the London School of Economics in consultation with over 60 international and Australian experts. IMPACT CKD is part of AstraZeneca’s aim to improve the understanding and outcomes of CKD worldwide. AstraZeneca and the Global Patient Alliance for Kidney Health (GloPAKH) launched ‘Make the Change for Kidney Health’ campaign to educate policy makers and health system leaders. This initiative seeks to elevate CKD on the global policy agenda, advocating for comprehensive and effective disease management strategies to combat this escalating health challenge.

The new IMPACT CKD findings come just days after the World Health Assembly adopted a new resolution recognising CKD as a global public health priority which is a critical milestone that elevates CKD to the level of other major non-communicable diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.4

About CKD

CKD is a silent disease until a late stage.5 Nearly 850 million people worldwide6, and an estimated 2.7 million people in Australia have biomarkers of CKD, with 2.5 million

Australians undiagnosed and unaware they have signs of the disease.2 The most common causes of CKD include diabetes and hypertension. CKD is associated with significant patient morbidity and an increased risk of cardiovascular events, such as myocardial infarction and heart failure (HF), which drives premature death.7 In its most severe form, known as kidney failure, kidney damage and deterioration of kidney function have progressed to the point where dialysis or kidney transplantation are required. CKD patients are more likely to die of CV disease than to progress to end stage kidney disease.8

