The Market In Numbers – 7 Jun 2025

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 07 Jun 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12563.480 1.16% 1.16% 2.39% -4.17% 7.22% All Ordinaries 8741.90 0.94% 0.94% 8.55% 3.82% 9.09% S&P ASX 200 8515.70 0.96% 0.96% 8.57% 4.37% 9.63% S&P ASX 300 8446.40 0.95% 0.95% 8.54% 4.29% 9.58% Communication Services 1833.80 0.56% 0.56% 12.91% 12.68% 22.16% Consumer Discretionary 4084.90 0.09% 0.09% 8.39% 4.44% 16.33% Consumer Staples 12399.40 -0.04% -0.04% 6.34% 5.35% 0.17% Energy 8099.40 1.77% 1.77% 2.01% -6.07% -19.26% Financials 9315.60 1.95% 1.95% 11.92% 8.14% 21.66% Health Care 41484.30 -1.35% -1.35% 2.36% -7.58% -6.26% Industrials 8392.60 1.25% 1.25% 8.15% 9.76% 23.21% Info Technology 2908.10 0.98% 0.98% 28.68% 6.10% 24.20% Materials 16470.80 0.63% 0.63% 3.10% 2.14% -2.41% Real Estate 3932.70 1.42% 1.42% 12.84% 4.55% 10.37% Utilities 9214.20 -0.52% -0.52% 1.71% 2.01% -0.76% A-REITs 1806.60 1.55% 1.55% 13.42% 5.13% 11.22% All Technology Index 4003.20 0.05% 0.05% 20.62% 5.20% 27.58% Banks 3949.90 2.01% 2.01% 12.56% 9.52% 23.62% Gold Index 12690.50 -0.56% -0.56% 15.56% 50.65% 72.49% Metals & Mining 5464.30 0.31% 0.31% 3.53% 3.97% -1.55%

The World

Index 07 Jun 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8837.91 0.75% 0.75% 2.97% 8.14% 8.25% DAX30 24304.46 1.28% 1.28% 9.66% 22.08% 33.28% Hang Seng 23792.54 2.16% 2.16% 2.91% 18.61% 34.28% Nikkei 225 37741.61 -0.59% -0.59% 5.96% -5.40% -4.65% DJIA 42762.87 1.17% 1.17% 1.81% 0.51% 9.32% S&P500 6000.36 1.50% 1.50% 6.92% 2.02% 9.89% Nasdaq Comp 19529.95 2.18% 2.18% 12.89% 1.13% 10.14%

Metals & Minerals

Index 07 Jun 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 3376.50 1.04% 1.04% 7.99% 28.54% 44.42% Silver (oz) 35.80 7.06% 7.06% 2.34% 18.46% 22.40% Copper (lb) 4.9117 5.17% 5.17% -4.67% 19.90% 13.34% Aluminium (lb) 1.1249 1.18% 1.18% -2.01% -1.59% 0.04% Nickel (lb) 6.9351 1.19% 1.19% -4.64% -2.94% -10.84% Zinc (lb) 1.2201 0.54% 0.54% -5.06% -9.71% -7.99% Uranium (lb) weekly 72.00 0.00% 0.00% 12.50% 0.00% -13.51% Iron Ore (t) 95.70 -3.60% -3.60% -7.78% -7.84% -10.15%

Energy

Index 07 Jun 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 63.26 3.84% 3.84% -8.79% -8.95% -22.72% Brent Crude 65.24 2.98% 2.98% -10.34% -10.09% -23.64%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

