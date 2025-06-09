Trip.com Launches Massive End of Financial Year (EOFY) Mega Sale for Australian Travellers

PR NewsWire | Jun 09 2025

SYDNEY, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com is excited to kick off its End of Financial Year (EOFY) Mega Sale, running from 2 June to 30 June 2025. With huge discounts across flights, hotels, and travel experiences, this is the perfect time for Aussies to plan their next getaway and save big.

Travellers can look forward to flash sales, exclusive promo codes, and giveaways throughout the month-long campaign, including two major deal days: Flight Big Day on 10 June and Hotel Big Day on 17 June.

Fly High with Flight Deals

Looking to book your next getaway? Snag discounts for your next flight out and mark your calendars on 10 June for Flight Big Day, with:

Plus, enjoy special fares from partner airlines, plus a chance to win free Batik Air return flights from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur through an exclusive social media giveaway. The freebies don’t stop there, though; there will be flight promo codes up for grabs, $500 off Juneyao Air or Sichuan Airlines and $300 off Scoot—keep your eyes peeled to Trip.com AU’s Instagram for those giveaways.

Score Up to 50% Off Hotels on 17 June

On Hotel Big Day, keep your eyes peeled for promo codes of up to 50% off. Stays in Bali, Thailand, Japan& Australia have 20% off, too, in case you need some help picking a travel destination. Those planning a longer break will also enjoy an additional 5% off when you book three nights or more. And for a touch of luxury, don’t miss your chance to win a stay at the breathtaking Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort and Spa – the perfect excuse to treat yourself.



Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort and Spa

Exciting Extras: Attractions, eSIM Deals & Car Rental Savings

Enhance your overseas adventure by booking exciting attractions and tours in advance. On 10 June at 3 PM (AEST), don’t miss out on exclusive eSIM flash sales starting from $1 to share your travel moments online effortlessly. Also, take advantage of "Buy One, Get One" offers for experiences like the Bali Bird Park, MONOPOLY DREAMS Melbourne, and Singapore Flyer.

That’s not all. Enjoy amazing savings of up to 25% off car hires in Thailand, Japan and Australia. Book now and get ready for your next adventure on the road.

New Deals Every Tuesday — Don’t Miss Out

In case you missed the big sale days, not to worry. From 2 June, new offers will drop every Tuesday, including:

Domestic & International "#TripTuesday" flight flash sales

50% off Hotel promo codes

50% off Flight promo codes

Trip.com member exclusive bonuses

Last-chance deals on 30 June

Start planning your next adventure and browse offers on the official campaign page here, with full T&Cs: Trip.com EOFY Mega Sale. Alternatively, download the Trip.com app by scanning the QR code on the website. All promotional offers are available on a first-come, first-served basis within the specified period and while stocks last, subject to T&Cs.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.5 million hotels and flights from over 640 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com‘s world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to ‘create the best travel experience’ for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit Trip.com.

