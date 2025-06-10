ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-06-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.415 10.98% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.545 -26.85% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.190 7.28% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.270 -11.81% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.645 6.47% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.170 -8.11% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.330 6.39% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.525 -7.08% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.865 6.27% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 5.100 -5.56% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.390 6.22% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.170 -5.44% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.740 5.71% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.290 -4.58% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.350 5.47% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.050 -4.55% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 10.130 5.41% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.420 -4.55% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.290 5.38% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 8.550 -3.82% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 13.860 5.16% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 81.620 -3.52% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 24.920 5.10% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.470 -3.25% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.660 4.76% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 31.430 -2.99% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.445 4.71% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.165 -2.94% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.670 4.58% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 9.180 -2.65% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.235 4.44% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 28.870 -2.04% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.120 4.35% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 3.850 -2.04% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.610 4.34% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.380 -2.00% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.240 4.19% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.620 -1.91% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 3.740 4.18% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.300 -1.83%

