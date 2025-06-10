MRI Software Completes Acquisition of Anacle, a leading Singapore-based provider of Property and Facilities Management Solutions

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

Acquisition extends MRI’s footprint in Asia; expands offerings for commercial real estate owners, operators, and tenants; drives scale with AI-powered innovations

SYDNEY, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions and services, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Singapore-based Anacle Systems Limited, a pioneer in commercial property management, facilities, digital workplace, energy, and asset management solutions. The acquisition delivers expanded capabilities and scale for the commercial, occupier, and residential markets across Asia Pacific, including the public and private sectors. The deal was initially announced in March and the take-private transaction has been completed.

A Game-Changer for APAC’s PropTech Ecosystem

"This acquisition marks a major milestone in our APAC growth journey," said David Bowie, Executive Managing Director, APAC, MRI Software. "By combining Anacle’s deep expertise in property management, smart infrastructure, sustainability, and government-grade lifecycle asset management with MRI’s open, AI-powered platform, we are unlocking new levels of innovation, compliance, and operational insight for our clients."

The strategic collaboration deepens MRI’s longstanding client relationships in Singapore and expands its presence across Asia via Anacle’s trusted client base and solutions tailored for complex, regulated environments. At the same time, Anacle clients gain access to MRI’s broader global ecosystem—spanning property management, document intelligence, leasing, and analytics capabilities.

Complementary Strengths Delivering Immediate Client Value

Anacle’s products will be enhanced with MRI’s broader real estate and energy technology offerings. Together, the combined portfolio delivers solutions across Asia-Pacific for all property sectors.

"This is a powerful collaboration," said Alex Lau, CEO of Anacle. "MRI brings the operational scale, innovation roadmap, and trusted global presence that will empower us to accelerate our product vision and deliver even more benefits to our clients across Asia. We’re proud to join an organization that shares our dedication to the industry and aligns with our core values."

An Enhanced Regional Presence with Global Support

Anacle’s headquarters in Singapore and diverse customer base across Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, China and other Asian countries expand MRI’s presence in the region, giving clients across Asia-Pacific access to more regional talent, increased investment and product localisation—all while maintaining continuity of service. Anacle will continue to support its clients without interruption.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software and services that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI’s open and connected, AI-powered platform enables owners, operators, agents and occupiers in commercial and residential property organisations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. A trailblazer in the PropTech industry, MRI serves more than 45,000 organisations across 170 countries. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realise their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. MRI became one of the first real estate software providers to serve Australia and New Zealand in 1995 and continues to grow its client and employee footprint throughout the APAC region. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

