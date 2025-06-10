PR NewsWire | 1:21 PM

PERTH, Australia, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Decarbonised Mine 2025 – The 9th Annual Energy and Mine Australia Summit has announced this year’s Decarbonising Mining Awards on May 6 in Perth, Australia. The supply of battery electric heavy mobile equipment to Fortescue from XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE: 000425), has received the Innovation In Decarbonising Material Movement award.



XCMG Receives International Green Mining Award, Reshaping Mining Logistics with Technological Innovation.

In November 2024, XCMG signed a USD 4-million contract with Fortescue to supply over 100 units of zero-emissions equipment for Fortescue’s Pilbara iron ore mining operations. It marked XCMG’s largest contract outside of China for mining equipment and included battery electric wheel loaders, wheel dozers, water carts, float prime movers and graders.

The win demonstrated XCMG Mining Machinery’s advantages in technological innovation, including energy efficiency in low-carbon green mining solutions, operational costs, and safety performance. Once the equipment is operational, it is expected to reduce fossil fuel consumption by millions of liters annually, setting an industry benchmark for decarbonization in the mining sector.

The Decarbonised Mine 2025 celebrated the mining companies, projects and individuals leading the charge toward a low-carbon, innovative and sustainable mining future. The international jury for this year’s awards include Finance Corporation, Pollination and more.

XCMG is addressing one of the critical challenges of mining transportation emissions, which represents 7 percent of global industrial carbon output. In addition to delivering the right equipment, XCMG has built a comprehensive green ecosystem integrating technical standards, innovative business models and customized support services.

Adrienne Baker, director of Energy and Mines , remarked that the awards highlight the bold innovation and visionary leadership that’s driving the mining industry toward a low-carbon future. The efforts of the winners and finalists are showing to the world that mining can play a pivotal role in innovation, sustainability and positive change.

As the net-zero revolution anchors a new era of mining, XCMG is committed to serving global customers and powering the green and sustainable development of the mining industry worldwide.

XCMG will continue to bring high-end, intelligent and green mining equipment products and full life cycle solutions to lead the industry’s green and low-carbon transformation. By fostering strategic partnerships and sharing expertise, XCMG aims to set new global standards for smart, zero-carbon mining while contributing innovative solutions to the world.

In May 2025, XCMG delivered 100 all-electric, autonomous mining trucks to Huaneng Yimin Open-Pit Coal Mine in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, which makes the mine site the world’s first to operate a fleet of 100 zero-carbon, fully autonomous electric haul trucks.

