ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-06-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 2.990 17.72% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.630 -9.93% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.690 15.45% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.160 -8.57% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.610 11.93% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.600 -8.22% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.080 10.00% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.350 -7.20% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.720 9.09% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.240 -7.12% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.130 8.33% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.230 -6.69% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.860 6.72% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.380 -6.17% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.430 5.93% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 3.620 -5.97% REH – REECE LIMITED 16.960 5.87% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.320 -5.88% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.470 5.62% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.800 -5.88% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.190 5.28% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.720 5.11% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 3.560 -4.81% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.590 5.10% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 22.440 -4.63% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.530 4.86% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.130 -4.40% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.370 4.23% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.030 -4.11% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.450 3.91% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 41.000 -3.78% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 1.880 3.87% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.800 -3.49% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.270 3.85% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.860 -3.46% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.490 3.70% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.420 -3.45% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.640 3.70% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.110 -3.40%

