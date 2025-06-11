MPF Rebuilds and Reimagines My QuitBuddy as the Nation’s Leading Digital Cessation Companion

PR NewsWire | 3:06 PM

SYDNEY, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On World No Tobacco Day, Miroma Project Factory (MPF) launched the next evolution of My QuitBuddy, Australia’s flagship smoking and vaping cessation app, commissioned by the Department of Health, Disability and Ageing. The My QuitBuddy app aims to help Australians kick the habit for good.



My QuitBuddy App

Modernised, rebuilt, and ready to support a new generation of quitters, this multi-phase redevelopment is the most significant upgrade in the app’s history. MPF has led the product redesign, technical delivery, and strategic roadmap across seven structured phases – replatforming, refreshing, and relaunching a vital public health tool for the digital age.

"The My QuitBuddy app has already helped more than 1 million Australians quit smoking and vaping since it was first released in 2012, and the new developments will make it even easier for people to kick the habit," said Mark Butler, Minister for Health, Disability and Ageing. The upgraded app is part of a suite of measures the Australian Government has put in place to tackle the health scourge of tobacco and nicotine use, particularly to support priority populations such as young people to quit smoking and vaping."

Originally launched in 2012 to support a broad range of smokers, My QuitBuddy has evolved to address broader and more complex needs, including support for people who vape. The app features stronger motivational goal setting, badges and achievements, challenges for testing situations and a more intuitive user experience; all designed to make quitting feel more achievable – and more personal.

MPF was first engaged in late 2023, to reimagine the journey to be smoke/vape free, initially to restore the Android version of My QuitBuddy. This was followed by five additional phases from stabilising the app and migrating to a new environment (Flutter), which laid the foundation for a modern, cross-platform foundation without altering core functionality.

Launching today marks the most transformative release that MQB has gone through. A full reimagining of the app with multiple quit pathways, advanced tracking, enhanced gamified features, dynamic onboarding, and personalised messaging for a wide range of users.

"Every click, swipe, and prompt in My QuitBuddy 2.0 is grounded in behavioural science and backed by deep user insight," said Kat Robinson, Global CEO of MPF. "We’re not just building a better-looking app, we’re building a better quit journey for every Australian."

Built for Real Impact and Reach

The updated My QuitBuddy app has been shaped by years of behavioural insights, user testing, and direct feedback from the quitting community. From cravings to milestones, every screen is designed to support users when it matters most – without judgment, pressure, or gimmicks. The result is a flexible, evidence-informed platform that encourages long-term behaviour change while generating meaningful insights into user engagement, relapse patterns, and help-seeking behaviours.

These insights not only guide future improvements but also provide public health teams with a clearer understanding of how different quit strategies perform across priority populations, including young vapers, dual users, and those using NRT (Nicotine Replacement Therapy) as part of their quitting strategy.

Whether users are quitting cold turkey, tapering off, or using NRT, My QuitBuddy now offers them tailored support, contextual encouragement, and real-time tools to track progress, celebrate wins, prove their resilience and recover from slips. Features include:

Daily motivational messages and nudges, related to your personal circumstances

Richer community features and reactions, with selected featured messages

Challenges you can set for yourself

Games and distractions to help with cravings or withdrawal symptoms

Achievements and badges that recognise how far you have come

The app’s new pathway selections support complex quit journeys – including simultaneous smoking and vaping cessation or staggered approaches – ensuring each user receives a personal, adaptive experience from day one.

MPF now turns their efforts to continual support, enhancement, and performance monitoring. My QuitBuddy is positioned to remain a world-class cessation tool – stable, scalable, and ready to adapt with evolving policy and public health needs.

Backed by MPF’s long-standing partnership with the Department of Health, Disability and Aging; My QuitBuddy is more than a support app – It is a model for meaningful digital health tools, practical, evidence-based, and deeply human.

DOWNLOAD ANDROID HERE

DOWNLOAD IOS HERE

About My QuitBuddy

My QuitBuddy is a free smoking and vaping cessation app funded by the Australian Government and developed by Miroma Project Factory. Since 2012, the app has supported millions of Australians on their quit journey. Now fully rebuilt with advanced personalisation, flexible quit pathways, and updated gamified elements, My QuitBuddy is one of the most comprehensive digital cessation tools available.

About Miroma Project Factory (MPF)

MPF is a multi-award-winning digital strategy and product studio that delivers innovative digital solutions across web, platforms, and systems. Specialising in purposeful technology, MPF works at the intersection of strategy, design, and engineering to create impactful digital products for organisations ready to lead. With deep expertise in healthcare, MPF helps clients scale responsibly, communicate clearly, and connect meaningfully with their audiences. For more information, read about My QuitBuddy here.

Press Contact:

Miroma Project Factory

info@theprojectfactory.com

