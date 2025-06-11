Voltavate Receives A$850,000 in Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Round, Led by Artesian

PR NewsWire | 10:05 AM

MELBOURNE, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Voltavate, an early-stage battery tech company, has raised A$850,000 in an oversubscribed pre-seed round led by Artesian, with participation from Investible, Electrifi Ventures, and leading industry angels including John Wood, Christiaan Jordaan, Steven Vassiloudis, and Reza Behnam. Reza also serves as Voltavate’s Chairman.

Voltavate is building a battery innovation platform to address critical challenges in battery performance, manufacturing efficiency, and sustainability across the energy storage value chain. Its first product line targets battery separators — a critical component influencing cell safety, efficiency, and scalability. By applying advanced nanomaterials and novel manufacturing integration, Voltavate delivers improved performance, process compatibility, and a lower environmental footprint.

Founded by Dr. Amir Hooshang Taheri (PhD, Nanyang Technological University) and Omid Javadi (Sharif University of Technology), Voltavate combines deep expertise in materials science and battery engineering. The new capital will be used to validate its core product, expand the team, and advance strategic partnerships.

According to McKinsey & Company, the lithium-ion battery market is projected to surpass US$400 billion by 2030, growing over 30% annually. Component segments alone are expected to reach US$250 billion, with separators accounting for an estimated US$25 billion.

Dr. Amir Hooshang Taheri, Co-founder and CEO, said:

"We’re incredibly grateful to be backed by investors and thought leaders who share our mission. Their support gives us the momentum to scale and deliver real impact in how batteries are made and perform."

Alexandra Clunies-Ross, Partner at Artesian, commented:

"Voltavate is tackling a vital part of the battery value chain with strong technical insight and clear execution. We’re excited to support the team’s vision for next-generation component manufacturing."

Reza Behnam, Voltavate’s Chairman, added:

"I’ve worked closely with Amir and Omid since Voltavate’s early days. Their clear vision and tireless work have led to a solution that outperforms current best practices. This oversubscribed round, led by Artesian, reflects their potential to shape the industry. I look forward to supporting the team as they move toward industrial-scale execution."

Voltavate’s growth has been supported by leading programs including StartSpace, Climate Salad, EnergyLab, New Energy Nexus, and CDL Melbourne. The company is based in Melbourne, exploring expansion into Southeast Asia, and currently raising early interest from commercial partners and potential collaborators.

