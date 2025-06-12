ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-06-25

Daily Market Reports | Jun 12 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.415 9.21% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.320 -31.91% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.660 8.20% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 23.700 -7.82% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.725 7.14% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.340 -6.29% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.750 6.03% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.210 -6.24% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.550 5.97% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.255 -5.56% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.340 4.93% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.910 -5.33% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 9.550 4.71% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 20.320 -4.91% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.660 4.27% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.690 -4.17% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.920 4.24% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 14.010 -3.98% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 5.000 4.17% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 61.610 -3.93% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.320 4.04% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 133.180 -3.57% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 3.760 3.87% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.100 -3.53% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.150 3.86% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.265 -3.44% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 3.030 3.77% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 15.660 -3.39% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.280 3.70% IGO – IGO LIMITED 4.230 -3.20% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 10.170 3.56% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 13.620 -3.06% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.745 3.47% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.165 -2.94% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.060 3.41% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.400 -2.88% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.830 3.28% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.810 -2.83% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.980 3.11% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 37.630 -2.79%

