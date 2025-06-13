ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-06-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.985 10.89% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.360 -24.65% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.615 10.24% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.255 -20.31% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 25.210 7.41% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.145 -12.12% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 10.220 7.02% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.220 -9.30% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.310 6.43% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.300 -7.69% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 11.450 6.22% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.160 -7.69% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.700 5.86% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.180 -6.72% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 88.070 5.84% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.670 -6.44% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 9.200 5.50% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 3.790 -6.19% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 22.530 5.13% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 12.940 -5.89% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 3.650 4.89% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.100 -5.76% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.965 4.32% CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 5.760 -5.11% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 10.550 3.94% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.650 -5.11% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 9.000 3.81% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 12.430 -5.11% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.360 3.75% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 10.190 -4.94% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 6.960 3.73% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.590 -4.78% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.930 3.53% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.410 -4.65% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.200 2.97% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 13.000 -4.55% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.045 2.96% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 4.880 -4.50% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 5.060 2.85% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.215 -4.44%

