ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-06-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.985
|10.89%
|AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
|1.360
|-24.65%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.615
|10.24%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.255
|-20.31%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|25.210
|7.41%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.145
|-12.12%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|10.220
|7.02%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|3.220
|-9.30%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.310
|6.43%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.300
|-7.69%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|11.450
|6.22%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.160
|-7.69%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|4.700
|5.86%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.180
|-6.72%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|88.070
|5.84%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|1.670
|-6.44%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|9.200
|5.50%
|DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
|3.790
|-6.19%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|22.530
|5.13%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|12.940
|-5.89%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|3.650
|4.89%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|13.100
|-5.76%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|0.965
|4.32%
|CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|5.760
|-5.11%
|AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED
|10.550
|3.94%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.650
|-5.11%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|9.000
|3.81%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|12.430
|-5.11%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|6.360
|3.75%
|QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
|10.190
|-4.94%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|6.960
|3.73%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.590
|-4.78%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.930
|3.53%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.410
|-4.65%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|5.200
|2.97%
|CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|13.000
|-4.55%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.045
|2.96%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|4.880
|-4.50%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.060
|2.85%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.215
|-4.44%
