Next Week At A Glance – 16-20 June 2025

The company is included in ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

The week that was in Australian Finance:

-After what had been a generally positive week for the ASX200, all bets were off on the last day of trading –Friday the 13th!– with rising risks around an escalation in conflict across the Middle East.

-Israel has struck dozens of targets across Iran aimed at “crippling” Tehran’s nuclear program, with the Israeli Defense Minister declaring a state of emergency as Iran is likely to retaliate.

-Tony Sycamore from IG highlighted in an update “JP Morgan warned in a note to clients overnight that an attack on Iran, presumably at levels beyond those seen in April and October last year, could send the price of crude oil to US$120, driving US CPI to 5%”.

-If markets were looking for an excuse, the Israeli attack provides, for now, sufficient reasons to take risk off the table. Sell first, ask questions later.

-Oil prices are rallying over 5%, and gold is also lifting as market participants gravitate to the risk-off trade. Currencies are also adjusting, with strength in the US dollar against the Australian dollar, while the USD is weakening against the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc, safe-haven currencies.

-Utility stocks like Origin Energy ((ORG)) and AGL Energy ((AGL)) are underpinning a rally in the sector for the last five days, up nearly 4%. Energy stocks are following oil prices higher, with Friday’s rally in the sector lifting the five-day gain to almost 6.5%.

-Risk-off sentiment over the week was evidenced in Real Estate stocks, leading the sector higher by some 1.5%, and Consumer Staples back in vogue, that sector up over 1%, with Communication Services also in the green.

-Sectors which have performed strongly took a back seat, with profit-taking in Info Tech and Industrials.

-Depending upon what transpires in the Middle East, markets will be focused on two major central bank meeting, the Bank of Japan on Tuesday and the Federal Reserve’s FOMC decision on Wednesday.

-After a week where US/China trade talks grabbed the media headlines, for now at least, geo-politics is taking up the mantle again with commentators closely watching the impact on bond yields, and currencies for rising inflation concerns.

-The US rates market is now pricing in a 90% chance (up from 65% Wednesday) of a -25bps Fed rate cut in September, with a cumulative -55bps of Fed rate cuts priced by year-end (up from -45bps yesterday)

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Anchorage Capital Advisers, the New York-based distressed debt investor, is one of the firms that submitted a proposal to buy Rex Airlines.

-Government of Singapore Investment Corporation and Future Fund are acquiring 20% of Transgrid.

-New Hope ((NHC)) is in discussions around rescue options for Coronado Global Resources’ ((CRN)) debt restructuring.

-Pacific Equity Partners is reportedly putting in place debt deals to fund a buyout of Johns Lyng Group ((JLG)).

-Monash IVF Group ((MVF)) reported another incorrect embryo transfer, the second incident this year, and its share price got shellacked.

-Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is selling its 60% stake in Sydney’s $2.5bn desalination plant. Barrenjoey Capital Partners is actioning the sale.

-KKR is considering a full buyout of Spark NZ ((SPK)) as it sells 50% of the data centres with EQT Holdings ((EQT)) and NextDC ((NXT)) reportedly showing interest.

-Fletcher Building ((FBU)) has confirmed takeover interest for its units amid ongoing review

-Johns Lyng ((JLG)) confirms takeover bid from Pacific Equity Partners, due diligence ends today

-Ventia Services ((VNT)) wins $800m NBN fibre contract across five Australian states

-Service Stream ((SSM)) and Genus Plus ((GNP)) have secured new NBN Co contracts worth a combined $570m to upgrade fibre infrastructure across multiple states

-EVT Ltd ((EVT)) has listed its Sydney CBD site for sale

-AGL Energy ((AGL)) has hired bankers to sell its 20% stake in Tilt Renewables

-Qantas Airways ((QAN)) is shutting down Jetstar Asia amid rising costs and strategic refocus

-Zip Co has upgraded FY25 profit guidance as US transaction value jumps 40%

-Ioneer ((INR)) is raising $25m via discounted share issuance to support its lithium exploration

-AFR reports Canaccord Genuity is eyeing major stake in rival Wilsons Advisory

-Oaktree and Bain Capital are touted as the final suitors for Perpetual’s ((PPT)) wealth management business.

-Brookfield has commenced the sell-down process of Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure ((DBI)) for $428m, a discount of -7.9%.

-Cochlear ((COH)) has lowered its earnings outlook while announcing a new smart implant system.

-GemLife’s IPO at $1.56bn is near finishing with $25m-$30m shares on offer.

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

