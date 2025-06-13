Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 13 June 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 05 June 2025 to 12 June 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Rudi’s View: NextDC, QBE, Superloop & Woodside Thursday 05 June 2025 Update on changes to and revisions of analysts’ Best Ideas and Conviction Calls, as well as Model Portfolio compositions

2 – IDP Education: Surely, It Cannot Get Any Worse? Friday 06 June 2025 This week’s profit warning confirmed IDP Education truly is swimming against the global tide, but could the bottom be in sight for this once popular high flier?

3 – Crude Oil: Nothing Good Happens Below US$65 Thursday 05 June 2025 Are crude oil bulls set to be disappointed?

4 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 6 June 2025 Friday 06 June 2025 Our top ten news stories from 29 May 2025 to 05 June 2025

5 – Uranium Week: Russian Sanctions Dull Activity Tuesday 10 June 2025 After a couple of strong months, the U308 spot market moved back into a state of inertia, as buyers and sellers await greater clarity on Senator Graham’s Russian sanctions bill

6 – Rudi’s View: The AI Promise Is Broadening Wednesday 11 June 2025 By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorThe race to become the world’s largest company by market capitalisation is now decided by day-to-day share price fluctuations between Microsoft and Nvidia, two of the leading global beneficiaries of our modern day revolution that is AI.In Australia,

7 – The Short Report – 05 Jun 2025 Thursday 05 June 2025 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

8 – In Brief: IPH & EQT Are Back, Xero In Focus Friday 06 June 2025 Two companies flagged for a positive turnaround in FY26, as FY25 draws to a close, and why Xero’s management seem to be targeting revenue growth over margins

9 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 06-06-25 Friday 06 June 2025 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

10 – The Answer Is ‘No’ Thursday 05 June 2025 The question: Has Moody’s downgrade of the US credit rating impacted money market funds?

