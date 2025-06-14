The Market In Numbers – 14 Jun 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 14 Jun 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12552.870 -0.08% 1.08% 2.31% -4.26% 7.13% All Ordinaries 8770.60 0.33% 1.27% 8.91% 4.16% 9.44% S&P ASX 200 8547.40 0.37% 1.34% 8.98% 4.76% 10.04% S&P ASX 300 8474.60 0.33% 1.28% 8.90% 4.64% 9.94% Communication Services 1841.20 0.40% 0.97% 13.37% 13.14% 22.65% Consumer Discretionary 4113.20 0.69% 0.78% 9.14% 5.16% 17.14% Consumer Staples 12569.50 1.37% 1.33% 7.80% 6.80% 1.55% Energy 8625.20 6.49% 8.38% 8.63% 0.03% -14.02% Financials 9318.90 0.04% 1.98% 11.96% 8.18% 21.70% Health Care 41319.80 -0.40% -1.74% 1.95% -7.94% -6.63% Industrials 8385.70 -0.08% 1.17% 8.06% 9.67% 23.11% Info Technology 2895.20 -0.44% 0.53% 28.11% 5.63% 23.65% Materials 16401.70 -0.42% 0.21% 2.67% 1.72% -2.82% Real Estate 3976.90 1.12% 2.56% 14.10% 5.73% 11.61% Utilities 9645.80 4.68% 4.14% 6.48% 6.79% 3.89% A-REITs 1828.40 1.21% 2.77% 14.78% 6.40% 12.57% All Technology Index 3969.20 -0.85% -0.79% 19.59% 4.30% 26.49% Banks 3956.60 0.17% 2.18% 12.75% 9.71% 23.83% Gold Index 13222.90 4.20% 3.61% 20.41% 56.97% 79.72% Metals & Mining 5433.50 -0.56% -0.25% 2.94% 3.38% -2.11%

The World

Index 14 Jun 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8850.63 0.14% 0.89% 3.12% 8.29% 8.41% DAX30 23516.23 -3.24% -2.01% 6.10% 18.12% 28.96% Hang Seng 23892.56 0.42% 2.59% 3.34% 19.11% 34.84% Nikkei 225 37834.25 0.25% -0.34% 6.22% -5.16% -4.42% DJIA 42197.79 -1.32% -0.17% 0.47% -0.81% 7.87% S&P500 5976.97 -0.39% 1.10% 6.51% 1.62% 9.46% Nasdaq Comp 19406.83 -0.63% 1.53% 12.18% 0.50% 9.44%

Metals & Minerals

Index 14 Jun 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 3407.42 0.92% 1.96% 8.97% 29.72% 45.74% Silver (oz) 36.35 1.54% 8.70% 3.92% 20.28% 24.28% Copper (lb) 4.8420 -1.42% 3.68% -6.03% 18.20% 11.73% Aluminium (lb) 1.1441 1.71% 2.91% -0.34% 0.09% 1.74% Nickel (lb) 6.7786 -2.26% -1.09% -6.79% -5.13% -12.85% Zinc (lb) 1.2000 -1.65% -1.12% -6.62% -11.20% -9.51% Uranium (lb) weekly 71.50 -0.69% -0.69% 11.72% -0.69% -14.11% Iron Ore (t) 95.46 -0.25% -3.84% -8.01% -8.07% -10.37%

Energy

Index 14 Jun 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 68.79 8.74% 12.92% -0.82% -0.99% -15.97% Brent Crude 70.17 7.56% 10.77% -3.56% -3.29% -17.87%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms