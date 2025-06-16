ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-06-25

Daily Market Reports | Jun 16 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|3.990
|23.91%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|20.680
|-8.21%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.570
|21.24%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|8.460
|-8.04%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|4.330
|17.66%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.060
|-7.55%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|4.620
|16.96%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.710
|-7.51%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|7.280
|15.56%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|0.970
|-7.18%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.960
|14.29%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.260
|-7.14%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.175
|12.90%
|SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.120
|-6.61%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.720
|10.92%
|ASX – ASX LIMITED
|67.890
|-6.31%
|ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC
|5.450
|9.00%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.665
|-5.67%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|10.740
|8.27%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.545
|-4.33%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.615
|7.89%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|7.830
|-4.28%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.180
|5.88%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.245
|-3.92%
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|2.350
|4.91%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.870
|-3.75%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|286.240
|4.91%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|0.930
|-3.63%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|1.770
|4.12%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.405
|-3.57%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|3.820
|4.09%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|2.220
|-3.48%
|HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT
|0.770
|4.05%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|0.425
|-3.41%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|4.380
|4.04%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|4.280
|-3.17%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.135
|3.85%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|7.070
|-3.15%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|1.860
|3.62%
|MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED
|0.645
|-3.01%
