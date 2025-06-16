Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 16, 2025

Daily Market Reports | Jun 16 2025

ADT ADRIATIC METALS PLC

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $5.00

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ADT)) as Hold (3) -

Canaccord Genuity reports Canadian gold miner Dundee Precious Metals will acquire Adriatic Metals via a cash and scrip deal valuing the company at $1.92bn, or $5.56 per share.

Adriatics board and major shareholders Helikon Investments and L1 Capital intend to support the transaction.

While the headline premium to Adriatics last close is 11%, the implied offer is 51% above the share price before confirmation of takeover talks, which Canaccord views as compelling.

The acquisition includes the Vares Silver Project in Bosnia, with the deal expected to complete in the December quarter following shareholder approval in the September quarter, explain the analysts.

Canaccord retains a Hold rating and a $5.50 price target.

This report was published on June 13, 2025.

ASX ASX LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $72.46

Jarden rates ((ASX)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden notes ASX's five-year strategic plan centred on technology updates and cost profile, and the higher D&A expenses in the medium term imply pressure on EBIT margins.

The FY25 cost growth is expected to be within the 6-9% guidance range, but the FY26 guidance was above the consensus estimate.

On the positive side, the company said its new pricing policy allows it to target the historical return of 11.5% on capital by adjusting fees charged to customers.

The broker incorporated updated cost assumptions and revenue drivers, resulting in a 2.9% lift to FY25 EPS and a 1.1% rise to FY26.

Neutral. Target rises to $68.25 from $62.55.

This report was published on June 12, 2025.

AV1 ADVERITAS LIMITED

Overnight Price: $0.10

Taylor Collison rates ((AV1)) as Initiation of coverage with Speculative Buy (1) -

Back on June 6, Taylor Collison initiated coverage on Adveritas, highlighting its TrafficGuard (SaaS) platform as a proactive solution to digital advertising fraud (invalid traffic and advertising). The analyst began with a Speculative Buy rating and 17c target.

The platform provides real-time protection across Google Ads, mobile, affiliate, and social channels, helping marketers eliminate waste and optimise acquisition efficiency, explains the analyst.

The broker sees a strong commercial inflection point, with multi-year SaaS contracts, rising annual contract value, and agency distribution underpinning 61% year-on-year annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth.

Management recently secured its first $1m annual contract value (ACV) deal and first agency contract, validating its value proposition, according to the broker.

It's also thought the deal helps open scalable enterprise access across sectors like ecommerce and legal.

This report was published on June 6, 2025.

