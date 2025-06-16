Boeing, RAAF Demonstrate MQ-28 Teaming with E-7A Wedgetail

PR NewsWire | Jun 16 2025

- Two uncrewed MQ-28 aircraft controlled by single operator onboard an E-7A Wedgetail

- Successful trial validates key interoperability requirement to meet operational capability

WOOMERA, South Australia, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – In a first of its kind demonstration, Boeing [NYSE: BA] and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) have successfully conducted a mission against an airborne target using two in-flight MQ-28 Ghost Bat aircraft and a third digital aircraft, all controlled from an airborne E-7A Wedgetail.



An artist’s rendering of a Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail teaming with two MQ-28 Ghost Bat collaborative combat aircraft. (Boeing illustration)

During the mission, a single operator onboard the E-7A took control of the uncrewed MQ-28s emulating the role they play in flying ahead of and protecting crewed assets.

"This trial demonstrates family-of-systems integration, the strength of our open systems architecture, and is a critical first step towards integrating mission partners’ software and communications systems natively into the E-7A Wedgetail," said Glen Ferguson, director MQ-28 Global Programs.

"It not only validated a key element of the MQ-28 concept of operations, but also how collaborative combat aircraft can expand and enhance the role of the E-7A to meet future force requirements.

"It is another tangible proof point of the maturity of our program."

Australian Minister for Defence Industry The Honourable Pat Conroy MP acknowledged the milestone saying, "The Ghost Bat has the potential to turn a single fighter jet into a fighting team, with advanced sensors that are like hundreds of eyes in the sky."

The software was jointly developed and implemented by Boeing Defence Australia, Defence Science and Technology Group and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratories.

"It has been an exceptional collaborative effort across organisations from government, contractors, and global partners," said Adam Tsacoumangos, director of Air Dominance Programs for Boeing’s Phantom Works.

This trial is part of a series of events with RAAF assets throughout this year, collectively known as Capability Demonstration 2025 (CD25).

CD25 will demonstrate MQ-28 operational effectiveness and how collaborative combat aircraft will integrate and operate with RAAF crewed assets.

Future events will involve teaming with other assets, including F/A-18F and F-35.

