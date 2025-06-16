Next-Gen Night Surveillance Arrives in Australia with Dahua WizColor TiOC Pro

PR NewsWire | Jun 16 2025

SYDNEY, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dahua’s latest WizColor TiOC Pro series has launched in Australia. With its reliable full-colour surveillance that works without blinding lights, the product is well-suited to meet the needs of Australian residents seeking smarter and less intrusive home security.

And it’s not just homes. From suburban properties to remote fish farms and industrial sites, effective nighttime monitoring has long been challenged by light pollution, flying insects, motion blur, and poor visibility. Traditional cameras often rely on harsh supplementary lighting and still struggle to deliver clarity.

The WizColor TiOC Pro series changes that by offering vibrant, high-definition colour imaging in low-light environments. The secret lies in its advanced integration of Dahua’s WizColor Technology, which combines a large F1.0 aperture, a 2.9µm pixel sensor, and AI-powered Image Signal Processing. This allows the camera to absorb significantly more light—2.5 times more than a standard F1.6 lens—and intelligently enhance detail while reducing motion blur and noise.

WizColor’s ability to "turn night into day" is one of its most impressive features. By maximising light intake and intelligently processing every pixel, the camera delivers full-colour footage with astonishing clarity—even in scenes that are barely lit to the human eye.

Instead of relying on overexposed infrared or washed-out greyscale, users get rich, detailed images that maintain natural colour tones and depth.



WizColor (top) and iPhone (bottom) comparison — 6 June 2025, 17:44:49

Home and business owners seeking discreet, yet reliable protection will value WizColor’s ability to deliver clear, full-colour footage without harsh lights—meeting growing demand for smart, low-impact security.

"Our customers are asking for better night surveillance that doesn’t rely on aggressive lighting or cause false alarms," said Joe De Martino, Training and Solutions Specialist at Dahua Technology Oceania. "With WizColor, we’re delivering a professional-grade solution that’s simple, effective, and built for local conditions—from backyards to coastal aquaculture operations."

Whether it’s protecting families or securing remote assets, WizColor proves that better visibility doesn’t have to come with compromise.

About Dahua Technology

Dahua Technology is a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution provider, delivering end-to-end security systems and smart technologies to customers in over 180 countries. Committed to innovation, Dahua continues to enhance safety, sustainability, and operational efficiency across diverse industries and communities.

Please visit www.dahuasecurity.com.

