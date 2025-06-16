Next-Gen Night Surveillance Arrives in Australia with Dahua WizColor TiOC Pro

PR NewsWire | Jun 16 2025

SYDNEY, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dahua’s latest WizColor TiOC Pro series has launched in Australia. With its reliable full-colour surveillance that works without blinding lights, the product is well-suited to meet the needs of Australian residents seeking smarter and less intrusive home security.

And it’s not just homes. From suburban properties to remote fish farms and industrial sites, effective nighttime monitoring has long been challenged by light pollution, flying insects, motion blur, and poor visibility. Traditional cameras often rely on harsh supplementary lighting and still struggle to deliver clarity.

The WizColor TiOC Pro series changes that by offering vibrant, high-definition colour imaging in low-light environments. The secret lies in its advanced integration of Dahua’s WizColor Technology, which combines a large F1.0 aperture, a 2.9µm pixel sensor, and AI-powered Image Signal Processing. This allows the camera to absorb significantly more light—2.5 times more than a standard F1.6 lens—and intelligently enhance detail while reducing motion blur and noise.

WizColor’s ability to "turn night into day" is one of its most impressive features. By maximising light intake and intelligently processing every pixel, the camera delivers full-colour footage with astonishing clarity—even in scenes that are barely lit to the human eye.

Instead of relying on overexposed infrared or washed-out greyscale, users get rich, detailed images that maintain natural colour tones and depth.

WizColor (top) and iPhone (bottom) comparison — 6 June 2025, 17:44:49
WizColor (top) and iPhone (bottom) comparison — 6 June 2025, 17:44:49

Home and business owners seeking discreet, yet reliable protection will value WizColor’s ability to deliver clear, full-colour footage without harsh lights—meeting growing demand for smart, low-impact security.

"Our customers are asking for better night surveillance that doesn’t rely on aggressive lighting or cause false alarms," said Joe De Martino, Training and Solutions Specialist at Dahua Technology Oceania. "With WizColor, we’re delivering a professional-grade solution that’s simple, effective, and built for local conditions—from backyards to coastal aquaculture operations."

Whether it’s protecting families or securing remote assets, WizColor proves that better visibility doesn’t have to come with compromise.

About Dahua Technology
Dahua Technology is a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution provider, delivering end-to-end security systems and smart technologies to customers in over 180 countries. Committed to innovation, Dahua continues to enhance safety, sustainability, and operational efficiency across diverse industries and communities.

Please visit www.dahuasecurity.com.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-06-25

Jun 16 2025 - Daily Market Reports
2
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 16, 2025

Jun 16 2025 - Daily Market Reports
3
Myer’s Makeover Mission

Jun 16 2025 - Small Caps
4
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 16-06-2025

Jun 16 2025 - Weekly Reports
5
ESG Focus: The Little Big Things -16-06-2025

Jun 16 2025 - ESG Focus

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-05-2025

May 23 2025 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 30-05-2025

May 30 2025 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 02-06-2025

Jun 02 2025 - Australia
4
Treasure Chest: Challenger

May 21 2025 - Treasure Chest
5
Uranium Week: Trump’s Agressive Nuclear Push

May 27 2025 - Weekly Reports
6
WiseTech’s Big Bold Bet On E2open

May 29 2025 - Australia