ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-06-25

Daily Market Reports | Jun 17 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.285 14.00% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 5.530 -7.37%
BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.310 11.82% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.105 -4.55%
LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.195 11.43% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.250 -3.85%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.660 7.32% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.775 -3.73%
BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.995 6.99% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.145 -3.33%
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.880 6.21% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 38.770 -2.88%
DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.660 5.73% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.345 -2.82%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.740 5.45% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.175 -2.78%
WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 14.600 4.66% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 6.650 -2.78%
PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.600 4.40% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.180 -2.34%
IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 10.070 4.35% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.630 -2.33%
PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.700 3.88% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.670 -2.30%
LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.690 3.76% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 33.940 -2.22%
SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.140 3.70% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.520 -2.16%
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.420 3.70% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.185 -2.07%
XYZ – BLOCK INC 99.300 3.60% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.270 -2.03%
CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 5.790 3.58% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.825 -1.88%
SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.875 3.55% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.780 -1.85%
SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 11.800 3.42% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 4.840 -1.83%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.730 3.41% REH – REECE LIMITED 16.220 -1.82%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-06-25

Jun 17 2025 - Daily Market Reports
2
Time For Uranium Stocks To Shine

Jun 17 2025 - Technicals
3
Growing Confidence in Bega Cheese

Jun 17 2025 - Small Caps
4
Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 17-Jun-2025

Jun 17 2025 - Weekly Reports
5
Uranium Week: Sprott Nukes ASX Shorts

Jun 17 2025 - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-05-2025

May 23 2025 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 30-05-2025

May 30 2025 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 02-06-2025

Jun 02 2025 - Australia
4
Treasure Chest: Challenger

May 21 2025 - Treasure Chest
5
Uranium Week: Trump’s Agressive Nuclear Push

May 27 2025 - Weekly Reports
6
WiseTech’s Big Bold Bet On E2open

May 29 2025 - Australia