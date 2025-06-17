ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-06-25

Daily Market Reports | Jun 17 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.285 14.00% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 5.530 -7.37% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.310 11.82% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.195 11.43% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.250 -3.85% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.660 7.32% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.775 -3.73% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.995 6.99% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.145 -3.33% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.880 6.21% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 38.770 -2.88% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.660 5.73% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.345 -2.82% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.740 5.45% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.175 -2.78% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 14.600 4.66% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 6.650 -2.78% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.600 4.40% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.180 -2.34% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 10.070 4.35% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.630 -2.33% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.700 3.88% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.670 -2.30% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.690 3.76% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 33.940 -2.22% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.140 3.70% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.520 -2.16% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.420 3.70% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.185 -2.07% XYZ – BLOCK INC 99.300 3.60% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.270 -2.03% CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 5.790 3.58% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.825 -1.88% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.875 3.55% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.780 -1.85% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 11.800 3.42% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 4.840 -1.83% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.730 3.41% REH – REECE LIMITED 16.220 -1.82%

