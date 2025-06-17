Regional Innovator FlipScreen goes Global with Technology that Reduces Landfill

PR NewsWire | Jun 17 2025

WAGGA WAGGA, Australia, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — After proving its impact with councils and landfill operators across Australia, the WL285 WasteMaster is now being launched globally by FlipScreen. The WasteMaster is a screening bucket designed to reduce landfill waste by transforming earthmoving equipment into mobile screeners.



The FlipScreen WasteMaster in Action

The release of the WasteMaster coincides with broader efforts by the Australian Federal Government to reduce landfill waste, including an ambitious target to achieve an 80% resource recovery rate from all landfills and halve the amount of organic waste in landfills, both by 2030.

The FlipScreen is one of the most innovative designs of our time. It uses rotation and gravity to screen high volumes at the coal face. The WL285 WasteMaster transforms Wheel Loaders into powerful recycling machines, offering Councils and Landfill operators a fully mobile solution for recycling any materials onsite.

What isn’t evident by looking at this innovation, however, is the mesh on the WasteMaster, which is a 107-square-foot mesh. This means material goes over 107 square feet every 2.5 seconds and is inverted at the end of each cycle, making it the highest-volume screener on the market.

"We’re excited to see that Councils and Landfill Operators around Australia have been using our heavy-duty buckets to reduce the space used in their landfills", said Sam Turnbull, Managing Director, and inventor of FlipScreen. "Now these machines are fully tested around Australia, the company will be exporting these to the USA, Japan, Europe, and Latin America."

Adoption by Councils to Help Meet Circular Economy Objectives:

Numerous Councils have used the WasteMaster to assist their landfill management. Wagga Wagga City Council, Fiona Piltz, Director of Economy, Business & Workforce, said: " The Council uses two different-sized flip screens to separate grades of aggregated rock, and they’ve made a real difference in our operations. They’re practical, efficient, and help us get the right material for the right task every time."

Adding to this, Mr. Turnbull said: "This is quite a common thing with these machines. What starts off as one application very quickly turns into five or six problems solved all centred on separating waste streams because let’s face it, waste is just singular products mixed together, and the FlipScreen unmixes them."

"We have proven that the WasteMaster is a valuable tool for Councils and operators to effectively recover resources, reduce landfill dependency, and meet these national targets. Now we are exporting these to our warehouses in Dallas and Wisconsin, to our Japanese partners, our European dealerships and in Latin America."

For more information, please visit www.flipscreenglobal.com or contact our offices on 02 6931 8002 or at tim@flipscreen.net.

About FlipScreen

The vision began when Founder Sam Turnbull sought a better way to separate materials on construction sites. When materials are separated, they can be disposed of very cheaply, but when they are all mixed up, as they are on construction and demolition sites, they attract extremely high tip fees.

After winning the Agri-Innovator of the Year Award at the Henty Machinery Field Days in 2003 FlipScreen quickly gained international recognition. From these small beginnings, the company now manufactures out of Wagga Wagga NSW, employing over 50 people and selling in more than 47 countries worldwide. The company is the owner builder of 7 x 2,300sqm factories, commissioning 4 x robotic welders and some of the largest computer numerically controlled machining centres in Australia, among other modern manufacturing technologies such as robotics. On every FlipScreen the company proudly displays "Made In Wagga Wagga."

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms