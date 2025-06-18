Adairs Unlocks $5M in Annual Savings with Manhattan SCALE

PR NewsWire | 2:25 PM

Leading Australian home furnishings and décor retailer, Adairs, transforms supply chain, bringing operations in-house with Manhattan SCALE

SYDNEY, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH), the global leader in supply chain commerce, has successfully supported Adairs in transitioning its supply chain operations in-house with Manhattan’s dynamic warehouse management system (WMS) Manhattan SCALE.



Photo Credit: Adairs

As part of a strategic shift, Adairs moved away from a third-party logistics (3PL) model to take full ownership of its supply chain, taking full responsibility for costs, efficiency, and customer experience. This transition required the rapid deployment of WMS, and following a comprehensive evaluation, Manhattan SCALE was selected for its flexibility, automation integration, and omnichannel capabilities.

"Bringing our supply chain in-house was a major decision, driven by our desire for greater operational control and the ability to better serve our customers," explained Justin Dowling, General Manager of Supply Chain at Adairs. "We wanted an off-the-shelf, ready-to-go solution that could be implemented with minimal customisation, and Manhattan SCALE has provided the successful technology backbone for this transition, allowing us to streamline operations, improve inventory management, and scale effectively for peak demand."

The implementation of Manhattan SCALE was completed in just 12 months, with the system going live in July 2024 and the transition has already driven significant improvements across Adairs’ operations. The retailer has delivered an additional one million units to retail stores compared to the previous year, experienced a 24% increase in ecommerce order fulfilment, and processed 17% higher inbound volume.

The move has also resulted in significant cost savings, with Adairs reporting $5 million in annual savings. The enhanced system capabilities have enabled the company to consolidate its distribution operations and optimise its logistics network. Now, all orders, whether from online channels, retail stores, or corporate customers, are fulfilled from a single distribution centre, improving stock availability and ensuring a more seamless supply chain operation.

This three-way partnership ensured that the system was designed with real-world warehouse operations in mind and aligned with Adairs’ strategic goals. "This was not just a technology project, it was a supply chain transformation," said Justin Dowling, General Manager Supply Chain, Adairs. "From day one, our teams worked in close partnership with Manhattan to develop a solution that would not only meet our immediate needs but also future proof our operations."

By prioritising operational input, Adairs successfully minimised disruptions during go-live and ensured rapid adoption among its warehouse staff and the system’s intuitive interface improved training efficiency, making it easier to scale labour for peak demand periods.

"Retailers need a supply chain that can support rapid changes in customer expectations while driving operational efficiencies," said Raghav Sibal, Managing Director, ANZ, Manhattan Associates. "By implementing Manhattan SCALE, Adairs has taken a proactive approach to modernising its operations and creating a more agile, resilient supply chain. We’re proud to have played a role in Adairs’ transformation and look forward to supporting its continued growth."

