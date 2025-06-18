ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-06-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change
CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.315 10.53% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.400 -6.08%
SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.150 7.14% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 30.570 -5.27%
VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.170 5.34% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.330 -5.05%
LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.205 5.13% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.590 -4.77%
BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.470 4.83% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.100 -4.76%
VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 5.780 4.52% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.300 -4.76%
BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.660 4.25% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.060 -4.63%
DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.725 3.92% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 22.590 -4.60%
OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.740 3.57% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.220 -4.31%
LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 132.010 3.23% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 15.030 -4.02%
IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 3.670 2.80% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.670 -4.02%
ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 26.460 2.72% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.240 -4.00%
KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.240 2.53% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.650 -3.99%
WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 5.870 2.44% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.300 -3.70%
YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.100 2.35% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 37.350 -3.66%
MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.340 2.30% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.400 -3.61%
NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.720 2.13% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.405 -3.57%
TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 41.150 1.98% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.950 -3.55%
CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 5.900 1.90% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 8.150 -3.55%
BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.365 1.87% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.140 -3.45%

