Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 18, 2025

TLC LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $5.18

Jarden rates ((TLC)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden believes share price volatility in Lottery Corp over the past month was mainly a result of positioning and index changes, and some earnings downgrades.

The broker reckons FY25 earnings risk has largely diminished, and the 2H25 turnover to date is on track to meet 2H consensus and its estimate.

Overweight. Target rises to $5.35 from $5.15 on valuation roll-forward to June 2025.

This report was published on June 16, 2025.

Target price is $5.35 Current Price is $5.18 Difference: $0.17

If TLC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $5.58, suggesting upside of 7.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 16.50 cents and EPS of 16.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.19%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.17. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.3, implying annual growth of -12.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.8.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 19.50 cents and EPS of 19.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.98. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.6, implying annual growth of 14.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TTM TITAN MINERALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.38

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TTM)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

The analyst at Canaccord Genuity visited Titan Minerals Dynasty and Copper Duke projects in southern Ecuador in May. A developing dual strategy is highlighted: near-term gold production at Dynasty alongside porphyry discovery potential.

The broker believes Dynasty could support a 1.5mtpa open pit producing 80-90kozpa, underpinned by a 3.1moz gold resource with potential to grow to 4-5moz.

Previous mining at Dynasty yielded 20kozpa but left fresh ore behind, explains the analyst, and the company is now restoring community relations to secure full concession access.

At Copper Duke, which lays an hour away, the broker notes early-stage work has identified multiple porphyry-style targets that will be drill-tested in 2025.

Canaccord Genuity raises its target price to $1.20 from $1.18 and retains a Speculative Buy rating.

This report was published on June 17, 2025.

Target price is $1.20 Current Price is $0.38 Difference: $0.82

If TTM meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 216% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 126.67.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 190.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WIA WIA GOLD LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.24

Petra Capital rates ((WIA)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital highlights WIA Gold's recent assay results from 36 RC drillholes and nine diamond holes at the Kokoseb project were strong and included several "impressive" high-grade intercepts.

A resource update is due this month and the analyst reiterated expectation for a rise to 2.5-3.0Moz from the current 2.1Moz.

The broker notes the stock is trading at an EV/Resource of $158/oz, which is a 53% premium to the ASX-listed peer average of $103/oz.

After the expected resource upgrade, the broker expects this would come down to EV/Resource range of $134-111/oz.

Buy. Target rises to 32c from 30c.

This report was published on June 13, 2025.

Target price is $0.32 Current Price is $0.24 Difference: $0.08

If WIA meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

