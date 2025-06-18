Australian motorcycle owners show their love of the open road. But they value safety over scenery, new survey data shows.

PR NewsWire | 10:36 AM

BRISBANE, Australia, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Australian motorcycle owners share a love of the open road, with almost half (47%) saying they take road trips a few times a year or even monthly, a new survey has found.

When asked what essentials they pack, the number one response (65%) was a first aid kit, followed by snacks (55%), a GPS tracker (53%) and a puncture repair kit (52%).

The poll of 1000 Australians from motorbike insurer Budget Direct revealed fewer than half (49%) felt it necessary to pack their camera.

"We know motorbike riders love that feeling of freedom when they’re out on the road," a Budget Direct spokesperson said.

"But this survey shows the majority of riders are responsible and take their safety very seriously.

"Even when choosing their route, the number one factor that influenced their decision was the safety of the road."

Nearly 37% of riders checked safety first, ahead of scenery (33%), followed by food and drink (11%) and accommodation (9%) options.

Interestingly, when it comes to where they like to ride, there was a clear favourite, with 47% preferring coastal roads, compared with only 18% in the mountains.

"That was actually something of a surprise to us, because we know some of those magnificent hinterland rides are a real drawcard," said the Budget Direct spokesperson.

The other surprise was that 44% of riders surveyed will embark on their next road trip within the next six months.

Nearly 66% said they enjoy a ‘social’ ride, instead of purely commuting, and 44% said a trip for pleasure would usually last from two to five hours.

In the all-important battle of the states, Australians said New South Wales (31%) edged out Victoria (28%) and Queensland (17%) as the state with the best motorcycle routes.

"There’s no doubt, motorcycles are more than just a means of transport," said a Budget Direct Spokesperson.

"They’re a way of life for so many riders and we’re happy we play our part in keeping them on the road through our insurance products."

