Fractal Named a Leader in Customer Analytics by Independent Research Firm

The report notes that Enterprises looking for top-of-the-line personalization and AI-powered next best experience should consider Fractal.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of enterprise AI solutions and services to Fortune 500® companies, today announced that it has been named a ‘Leader’ among Customer Analytics Service Providers (CASPs) in the recent report: The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Services, Q2 2025, published by the independent market research company, Forrester Research, Inc. ("Forrester"). The report quotes a reference client who said, "My team gets to see what great looks like," highlighting Fractal’s deep data science expertise proficiency.

Forrester’s report underscores how rapidly evolving customer expectations are pushing businesses to deliver seamless, personalized experiences with faster response times and intuitive, user-centric design. In this context, the report evaluates providers on their ability to transform insights into tangible outcomes using decision intelligence, real-time feedback, and explainable AI to enable smarter, faster customer engagement.

"Fractal aims to guide clients through the agentic era with a neuroscience-based approach to customer insights, integrating engineering, design thinking, and advanced AI," writes author Zeid Khater, Analyst at Forrester Research. He adds, "Partnering with AI leaders like OpenAI and NVIDIA, Fractal emphasizes generative AI (genAI) and LLMOps, showcasing advanced AI across sectors and use cases."

"Our ability to combine principles of neuroscience and AI helps us understand customers and their context. This is a key differentiator in driving actionable change. Forrester’s recognition of Fractal’s ability to craft the Next Best Customer Experience for clients reflects our ongoing drive for delivery and innovation," said Ajoy Singh, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Fractal.

This report evaluated 10 vendors based on 26 criteria within the categories of current offering and strategy across the vendors. Fractal received a high score in the category for its customer analytics vision, innovation & talent strategy, customer experience & change management tools & services. Fractal has been included as a ‘Leader’ in customer analytics in all previous versions of the evaluation from 2017 to 2025.

This report is among the recent analyst recognitions of Fractal’s AI and Analytics abilities. Fractal was also named:

A ‘Leader’ in Generative AI Services 2024, Data Engineering services 2024 & Data Science Services 2024 by Information Services Group (ISG). A Leader in Analytics and AI Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 by Everest Global, Inc. A Leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q2 2023 by Forrester Research, Inc.

About Fractal

Fractal is a trusted partner to some of the most admired Fortune 500® companies. Fractal’s businesses include Asper.ai (enabling interconnected decisions for revenue growth), Flyfish (GenAI platform for search & product discovery) and Analytics Vidhya (one of the world’s largest data science community). Fractal incubated Qure.ai, a leading player in healthcare AI for efficient identification and care of Tuberculosis, lung cancer and stroke.

Fractal currently has 5000+ employees across 18 global locations, including the United States, Canada, UK, Netherlands, Ukraine, India, Singapore, South Africa, UAE and Australia.?Fractal has been recognized as ‘Great Workplace’ and ‘India’s Best Workplaces for Women’ in the top 100 (large) category by The Great Place to Work® Institute; a Leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2025 by Forrester Research, Inc., a Leader in AI and Analytics Services Specialists Peak Matrix Assessment 2025 by Everest Group, a leader in Data Engineering services 2024 & Data Science Services 2024 by Information Services Group.

