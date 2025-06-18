Largest Australian Health Insurer to Fund Innovative PTSD Treatment Program

PR NewsWire | Jun 18 2025

PERTH, Australia, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) ("Emyria", or the "Company") a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, today announced a landmark partnership with Medibank, Australia’s largest private health insurer.

Under the multi-year agreement, eligible Medibank members can now access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program with no out-of-pocket costs once admitted to the Perth Clinic, a licensed hospital site.

This is the first time a major private health insurer has funded an ethics-approved, psychiatrist-led trauma therapy program of this kind, setting a new global precedent in mental health care.

While treatment is personalised for each participant, the comprehensive care program typically represents a value of between AUD $20,000 and AUD $30,000. The program is now live and accepting eligible Medibank members following clinical screening.

The Empax Model integrates psychiatrist-supervised therapy, specialist care coordination, and continuous real-world data collection to support lasting outcomes.

Key components include:

Psychiatrist-led, and ethics-endorsed care protocols delivered by trained clinicians

and delivered by Rigorous patient selection and screening planning

and screening planning Fit-for-purpose treatment environments

Strong clinical governance frameworks

Integrated data capture and analysis to support continuous improvement, and;

and analysis to support continuous improvement, and; Durable real-world outcomes

This partnership with Medibank reflects growing recognition of the urgent need for better mental health treatments, removes a major barrier to access and positions Emyria as an international leader in advanced trauma care.

Emyria Executive Chairman, Greg Hutchinson, commented: "Whilst we’ve seen great advances in many areas of medicine over the past 20 years, mental health incidence and prevalence have increased to unacceptable levels. It’s clear that mental health requires not just more resources, but a multi-faceted, multi-stakeholder and more innovative approach.

"We commend Medibank for its leadership in funding new mental health initiatives, support that will expand access to promising therapies for more people suffering with complex and persistent mental health challenges".

Emyria Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Director, Dr Michael Winlo, commented: "This milestone shows how private health systems can help unlock access to promising, evidence-informed treatments and is a testament to our clinical, research and operational teams who continue to set a new standard for mental health care, world-wide."

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

H^CK Director, Haley Chartres

e. haley@hck.digital

p. +61 423 139 163

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms