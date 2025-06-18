Sungrow Supports AGL in Advancing Agrivoltaics in Australia, Setting a Benchmark for Sustainable Farming

PR NewsWire | Jun 18 2025

SYDNEY, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – As the agricultural sector embraces clean energy to enhance sustainability and resilience, Sungrow has collaborated with renowned energy provider AGL Energy to power the Kerarbury almond farm in Griffith, New South Wales. By integrating state-of-the-art storage technology with solar energy, the project marks a significant step toward reducing reliance on fossil fuels while ensuring a stable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy supply for local farms.

This project is equipped with Sungrow’s leading-edge solutions, featuring the SG4950HV-MV PCS and PowerTitan Liquid-cooled energy storage system (ST2293UX battery units), seamlessly integrated with over 10,000 solar panels. It has a total installed capacity of 5.99 MW and generates approximately 14,000 MWh of clean electricity annually. This transition is expected to cut 7,500 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year, significantly decreasing the agricultural sector’s dependence on traditional, non-renewable energy sources.



Kerarbury almond farm in Griffith, New South Wales

Agriculture plays a vital role in Australia’s economy, yet rising energy costs and environmental concerns pose increasing challenges. By leveraging Sungrow’s advanced Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) technology, the project achieves an estimated 83% renewable energy penetration rate, enabling farm operators to lower operational costs, stabilize energy supply, and increase profitability. This initiative highlights the potential of agrivoltaics in transforming farming operations, ensuring long-term economic and environmental benefits.

"At AGL, we’re proud to support forward-thinking initiatives like the Kerarbury almond farm project that bring together clean energy innovation and agricultural resilience," said Brendan Weinert, Head of Sustainable Business Energy Solutions at AGL Energy. "Partnering with Sungrow to integrate storage solutions is a powerful example of how the energy and farming sectors can work together to drive meaningful emissions reductions, improve energy reliability, lower costs, and build a more sustainable future for regional communities," Mr. Weinert added.

Joe Zhou, Country Director of Sungrow Australia, stated: "This project demonstrates how renewable energy can transform agriculture. By working with AGL, we are enabling farmers to harness clean energy reliably and cost-effectively while contributing to a more sustainable future."

Projects like this highlight Sungrow’s commitment to advancing solar and storage technology, ensuring diverse industries and communities have access to reliable, clean energy.

About AGL

AGL Energy is one of Australia’s leading integrated energy companies, providing electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions to over 4.2 million customers while spearheading the country’s clean energy transition. https://www.agl.com.au/

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow had installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world’s No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world’s most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we’re committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

CONTACT: Tianjiao Rong, rongtianjiao@sungrowpower.com

