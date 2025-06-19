As Automation Grows, Fortune Prime Global Reinforces Commitment to Human-Centred Trading Relationships

PR NewsWire | Jun 19 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – As trading technology advances, Fortune Prime Global (FPG), a multi-asset CFD brokerage, is doubling down on its commitment to human connection by strengthening its presence in key markets and prioritising personalised service across Southeast Asia, Australia, and Europe.



FPG: Achievements and Certifications

FPG’s approach centres on maintaining close relationships with traders and institutions through dedicated regional teams. By combining local expertise with clear communication and trust, the company delivers tailored solutions aligned with each client’s strategy and cultural context.

We believe strong relationships and clear communication are the foundation of successful trading, said a Fortune Prime Global spokesperson. Our teams are present in the markets we serve, supporting clients and understanding their goals in a personal and meaningful way. That presence makes a lasting difference.

Founded by seasoned entrepreneurs with over 30 years of experience across fashion wholesale, logistics, real estate, and finance, FPG is built on a foundation of practical business knowledge and long-term partnerships. These values continue to shape the company’s operations and approach to service delivery.

FPG upholds strict fund protection measures, including insurance via Lloyd’s of London and custodial arrangements with global banks. These safeguards reflect its commitment to transparency, accountability, and client trust throughout the trading journey.

With a global team of over 200 professionals and growing, FPG combines advanced trading technology with personal guidance to ensure clients have the tools, support, and resources needed to trade securely in fast-moving markets.

We’re committed to creating a trading environment where clients feel understood, respected, and supported, the spokesperson added. Our focus remains on people—on building lasting partnerships, offering clarity, and delivering value through service.

As FPG continues to grow internationally, it stays true to a simple but powerful principle: relationships come first—technology follows.

About Fortune Prime Global (FPG)

Fortune Prime Global is a multi-asset CFD brokerage operating across Southeast Asia, Australia, and Europe. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs, FPG blends cutting-edge trading technology with personalised service to deliver a transparent, secure, client-focused environment. The company is insured by Lloyd’s of London and partners with trusted global banks to safeguard client funds.

For more information, visit www.fortuneprime.com

