ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-06-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.570 10.19% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.610 -8.27% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.625 5.18% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.150 -7.35% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.210 4.76% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.670 -6.70% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 11.170 4.39% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.560 -6.59% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.570 2.88% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 13.290 -6.01% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.280 2.70% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 5.400 -5.76% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 3.760 2.45% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.945 -5.50% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.230 2.29% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.165 -5.28% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 23.700 2.16% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.550 -5.21% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.700 2.10% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.300 -4.76% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 19.460 2.10% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 7.780 -4.54% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.745 2.05% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.880 -4.08% GPT – GPT GROUP 5.050 2.02% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.096 -4.00% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.330 1.92% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.600 -4.00% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.100 1.84% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.240 -4.00% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 33.590 1.73% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.485 -3.96% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.780 1.70% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.760 -3.80% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 288.430 1.64% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 3.560 -3.78% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 66.730 1.55% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.440 -3.72% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.440 1.50% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 3.620 -3.72%

