NIISQ Transforms Injury Claims Journey with Appian AI

AI embedded in process delivers 9x ROI, reduces manual effort by up to 90%, with 100% data extraction accuracy.

SYDNEY, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that the National Injury Insurance Scheme Queensland (NIISQ) is building a digitally capable workforce using the Appian Platform and its generative AI (GenAI) capabilities. NIISQ supports individuals seriously injured in motor vehicle accidents on Queensland roads. They are developing participant-centred services, making data-driven decisions, and embracing new technology.



In partnership with Roboyo, the Appian AI solution delivered a 9x ROI and reduced manual effort by up to 90%. Invoice processing times also dropped to under 24 hours.

"The NIISQ Agency is committed to refining and enhancing the participant journey and better serving our community’s needs," said Peter How, NIISQ’s General Manager for Innovation and Delivery. "Working with Appian and Roboyo, we’ve successfully shortened a key process from five days to less than a day. We’ve also completely done away with a cumbersome 20-page document that used to require input from multiple departments. This transformation goes beyond mere automation; it’s about redesigning our workflows to be smarter and more focused on our participants, making sure every action we undertake is truly beneficial to those we serve."

The solution uses Appian’s GenAI capabilities that extracts and identifies fields for invoice processing. Previously, invoice processing took over a week each month, delaying vendor payments and leaving the Accounts Payable (AP) team with an unsatisfying, error-prone task. By deploying Appian’s GenAI combined with optical character recognition (OCR) technology, the NIISQ AI Lab team rapidly achieved 100% data extraction accuracy. Within the first week, a team member trained in just 10 minutes was able to process three times their usual daily invoice volume.

NIISQ’s Director of Innovation, Vivienne Neilan, and her AI Lab team worked closely with business stakeholders to identify manual invoice processing as the critical opportunity for AI enhancement, supporting their goal to improve participant experiences. "Only days into the testing and experimentation phase, it was clear Appian’s AI agents would deliver impactful results that would far exceed our initial improvement benchmark," Ms Neilan said.

The project used Appian AI agents out-of-the-box, focusing on new GenAI functionality available in the unstructured document suite. The goal was to improve rapid implementation and delivery of projects that drive tangible outcomes for the NIISQ Agency and its stakeholders. The project has enabled several members of the AP team to pivot from data entry to greater value-add roles.

"Excitement from the AP team has been contagious across the business, showcasing a real AI use case which has helped to promote the opportunities AI can offer while dispelling some of the fear and uncertainty that can come with new technologies," said Ms Neilan. "The new system went live in December, representing one of NIISQ’s fastest times to market from idea to implementation. This was thanks in part to the AP team’s willingness to embrace change and lead by example, helping the wider team realise the benefits of GenAI."

The NIISQ Agency is committed to providing lifetime treatment, care, and support for individuals with serious personal injuries – annually taking on about 100 new participants needing lifelong care. By enhancing the way it manages complex participant journeys, the NIISQ Agency has now improved participant care outcomes for those individuals.

"This transformation has fundamentally altered our way of working. To the point where it is hard to recall how we operated without it before," said Robbie McLean, General Manager Business and Advisory Services at NIISQ.

"This collaboration exemplifies how AI, when strategically embedded into workflows, can unlock far more than efficiency—it can reshape how public service organisations operate," said Dan Cooke, Chief Business Officer Australia at Roboyo. "Our partnership with NIISQ and Appian highlights how intelligent orchestration, rapid implementation, and human-centric design can drive scalable, lasting value."

Together, Roboyo and Appian helped NIISQ accelerate their AI journey from experimentation to full-scale impact. This partnership not only streamlined workflows, and empowered NIISQ’s teams to focus on more meaningful, participant-centric work, but also laid the groundwork for future innovation across the agency’s participant services.

"Appian is proud to be working with the NIISQ Agency and Roboyo to deliver tangible participant interaction improvements," concluded Luke Thomas, Vice President Asia Pacific & Japan at Appian. "Our iterative approach to development, which has seen over 80 deployments at NIISQ in the past two years, is a testament to our commitment to delivering incremental value. The Appian Platform has proven to be operationally resilient and secure, offering a cloud-based application that supports the NIISQ Agency and delivers a streamlined and consistent onboarding process."

