APP Group Highlights Commitment to Sustainable Packaging with Foopak at Foodservice Australia 2025

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Consumer demand is shaping the future of sustainable packaging in Australia, with 51% of consumers saying sustainability is important when making a purchase. This shift is driving companies to adapt packaging strategies to align with consumer values.

Answering the current needs, APP Group participated in Foodservice Australia 2025 with Paper Force, their official representative in Australia. A major highlight was Foopak Bio Natura, a key innovation from APP Group. Visitors flocked to Booth E40 at MCEC Melbourne from May 18 to 20 to explore Foopak’s innovative solutions that support packaging needs while advancing sustainability goals.

Certified by the Australasian Bioplastics Association (ABA), Foopak meets Australian Standards AS 4736 for industrial compostability and AS 5810 for home compostability, setting a new benchmark for environmentally friendly packaging.

"Foopak Bio Natura represents the future of sustainable packaging. It shows that businesses no longer have to choose between high performance and environmental responsibility," said Gavin Gunawan, Regional Sales Head Industrial White APP Group for Australia. "At Foodservice Australia 2025, we look forward to building partnerships with businesses that share APP Group’s vision for a more sustainable future."

Foopak Bio Natura is engineered for a variety of food and beverage applications. Featuring advanced aqueous dispersion coating technology, excellent heat resistance, superior edge wicking protection, and robust barrier properties, delivering high-quality alternatives to traditional plastic-lined packaging. In addition to being compostable, Bio Natura is certified recyclable by Cyclos.

Foodservice Australia remains one of the country’s premier events for foodservice and hospitality professionals. The 2025 edition featuresmore than 450 exhibitors presenting the latest in food, beverages, equipment, and packaging innovation. It offers an essential platform for discovering trends, industry connections, and learning from leading experts.

APP is a leading pulp, paper, and forestry company based in Indonesia, supplying high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper to over 150 countries. With operations in Indonesia and China, we prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of our employees, society, and the environment. Our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, aligned with ESG principles, guides our efforts in environmental protection, community support, biodiversity preservation, and carbon neutrality.

