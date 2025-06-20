ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-06-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.325 8.33% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 5.260 -8.20% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.870 5.90% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 20.690 -6.17% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.910 5.52% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 15.080 -5.87% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.300 5.26% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.080 -5.45% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.920 5.04% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.230 -5.02% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 6.690 4.37% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.420 -4.74% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.625 4.17% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.230 -4.17% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.710 3.92% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 3.560 -4.04% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.340 3.88% IGO – IGO LIMITED 3.900 -3.70% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 24.560 3.63% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.290 -3.60% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.615 3.53% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.135 -3.57% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.260 3.49% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 39.260 -3.49% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 3.23% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.480 3.03% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.580 -3.37% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.215 2.97% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.770 -3.33% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 20.260 2.84% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 8.450 -3.32% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 8.500 2.78% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.030 -3.27% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.930 2.66% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.470 -3.09% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 295.640 2.50% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.270 -3.09% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.070 2.48% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.575 -3.08%

