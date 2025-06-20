Aussie Families Paying the Winter Flu Penalty: New Data Reveals the Costly Impact of Cold and Flu on Households

PR NewsWire | 5:00 AM

As Australian families grapple with rising living costs, new research reveals the toll of winter cold and flu on household finances, as well as family health and wellbeing.

SYDNEY, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — New research released reveals the majority (86%) of Aussie families are facing extra expenses each cold and flu season, with 42% reportedly spending between $100-$300 on cold and flu-related healthcare alone. With weekly groceries estimated at $213.64 per family, the winter season is not only taking a toll on health but also placing significant pressure on household budgets.

Findings from the Winter (Un)Wellness survey commissioned by FESS® reveal it’s not just the cost of healthcare items and services that are taking a toll on family’s finances. Half (51%) of Aussie parents have had to take time off work due to falling ill with a cold or flu themselves, with almost 1 in 4 (24%) needing to take more than three days off in the past year. Sick days, potential loss of income, and often unexpected healthcare costs make the cold and flu season tough on families as the cost of living continues to rise.

The data shows young Aussie families are being hit hardest by the winter flu penalty with a staggering 80% of those with kids aged 0–5 and 79% of parents with school-aged children, have taken time off work to care for sick children.

The data also reveals that almost three-quarters (74%) of parents with children aged 0-5 years are spending more on their groceries due to sickness, with a quarter (26%) of those families spending significantlymore than they usually would.

Dr Jonny Taitz, specialist general paediatrician said, "As a paediatrician, I see firsthand how tough the winter months can be on families – not just physically, but financially too. When young children fall sick, parents are often forced to take time off work, manage sleepless nights, and juggle added healthcare costs, all while trying to keep their households running. The Winter (Un)Wellness survey highlights what many families already feel every winter – that cold and flu season doesn’t just hit hard, it hits the hip pocket as well."

While the majority (69%) of Aussie families have been vaccinated to help protect their household during cold and flu season, access to cold and flu related healthcare remains a challenge. Over a third (39%) of Aussie parents cite long wait times at GP clinics as a major barrier and 38% point to a lack of bulk-billed services as a key obstacle to seeking care for troublesome symptoms.

At the first sign of illness, the top essential items chosen by Aussie families to help combat the onset of cold and flu symptoms at home are pain and fever relief (50%), vitamins (25%) and nasal spray (14%).

The cold and flu season has considerable impacts on families’ overall wellbeing, particularly when it comes to their daily routines and activities. While quality sleep is essential for families, disrupted sleep is reported as the number one impact of coming down with a cold or flu. Physical discomfort was cited as the worst part of being home sick, highlighting how essential good health is for parents – who not only need to feel well enough to care for their children, but also find it difficult to watch their little ones suffer through cold and flu symptoms.

"Access to care remains a real concern, long wait times and the decline in bulk-billed services are making it harder for parents to get the help they need when their child falls sick. That’s why its important families feel confident managing mild symptoms at home. Essentials like pain and fever relief, vitamins, and nasal spray, especially saline-based options, or even sinus washes for young children can help early symptom management and make a big difference. Alongside rest, fluids, and good hygiene, these simple steps can support recovery and help ease the strain on both kids and parents" said Dr Jonny Taitz.

