Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 20 June 2025

Our top ten news from 12 June 2025 to 19 June 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Rudi’s View: Amcor, GQG, IPH, Data#3 & Qualitas Thursday 12 June 2025 Update on changes to and revisions of analysts’ Best Ideas and Conviction Calls, as well as Model Portfolio compositions

2 – Material Matters: Oil, Gold, Copper, And More Friday 13 June 2025 A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: crude oil; gold; copper; iron ore; uranium; lithium

3 – Uranium Week: Sprott Nukes ASX Shorts Tuesday 17 June 2025 Sprott’s US$200m raising to buy physical uranium oxide triggers substantial buying in Australian uranium stocks, taking short interest by surprise

4 – ESG Focus: The Little Big Things -16-06-2025 Monday 16 June 2025 Latest updates and news on major ESG issues against the background of shifting macro and political sands

5 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 13-06-25 Friday 13 June 2025 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

6 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 13 June 2025 Friday 13 June 2025 Our top ten news stories from 05 June 2025 to 12 June 2025

7 – Findi Seeks To Conquer India’s Potential Thursday 12 June 2025 Following Findi’s broadly in-line FY25 results, management’s focus turns to multiple growth options in India

8 – Rudi’s View: Macquarie Technology (Stock In Focus) Wednesday 18 June 2025 In Weekly Insights this week:-Macquarie Technology’s Integrated Data Centre Services-FNArena TalksBy Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorSmall cap stocks in the US are on their worst performance relative to large-cap stocks in over twenty years with the Russell2000 index only up 24% sinc

9 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 13-06-25 Monday 16 June 2025 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

10 – Judo Capital Adds New Avenues For Growth Thursday 12 June 2025 Judo Capital has reaffirmed its FY25 and FY26 profit growth guidance, easing investor concerns around the sustainability of its earnings trajectory

