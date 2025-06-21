The Market In Numbers – 21 Jun 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 21 Jun 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12569.050 0.13% 1.21% 2.44% -4.13% 7.27% All Ordinaries 8723.50 -0.54% 0.73% 8.32% 3.60% 8.86% S&P ASX 200 8505.50 -0.49% 0.84% 8.44% 4.25% 9.50% S&P ASX 300 8433.80 -0.48% 0.80% 8.37% 4.14% 9.41% Communication Services 1846.50 0.29% 1.26% 13.69% 13.46% 23.00% Consumer Discretionary 4102.10 -0.27% 0.51% 8.85% 4.88% 16.82% Consumer Staples 12393.00 -1.40% -0.10% 6.28% 5.30% 0.12% Energy 9083.60 5.31% 14.14% 14.41% 5.34% -9.45% Financials 9314.20 -0.05% 1.93% 11.90% 8.12% 21.64% Health Care 41596.30 0.67% -1.09% 2.63% -7.33% -6.01% Industrials 8458.60 0.87% 2.05% 9.00% 10.62% 24.18% Info Technology 2939.90 1.54% 2.08% 30.08% 7.26% 25.56% Materials 15702.60 -4.26% -4.06% -1.71% -2.62% -6.97% Real Estate 3985.60 0.22% 2.79% 14.35% 5.96% 11.85% Utilities 9436.00 -2.18% 1.87% 4.16% 4.46% 1.63% A-REITs 1831.50 0.17% 2.95% 14.98% 6.58% 12.76% All Technology Index 3997.50 0.71% -0.09% 20.45% 5.05% 27.39% Banks 3962.30 0.14% 2.33% 12.91% 9.87% 24.01% Gold Index 12225.30 -7.54% -4.20% 11.33% 45.13% 66.17% Metals & Mining 5199.40 -4.31% -4.55% -1.49% -1.07% -6.33%

The World

Index 21 Jun 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8774.65 -0.86% 0.03% 2.24% 7.36% 7.48% DAX30 23350.55 -0.70% -2.70% 5.36% 17.29% 28.05% Hang Seng 23530.48 -1.52% 1.03% 1.78% 17.30% 32.80% Nikkei 225 38403.23 1.50% 1.15% 7.82% -3.74% -2.98% DJIA 42206.82 0.02% -0.15% 0.49% -0.79% 7.89% S&P500 5967.84 -0.15% 0.95% 6.34% 1.47% 9.29% Nasdaq Comp 19447.41 0.21% 1.75% 12.42% 0.71% 9.67%

Metals & Minerals

Index 21 Jun 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 3393.45 -0.41% 1.54% 8.53% 29.19% 45.15% Silver (oz) 36.79 1.19% 9.99% 5.15% 21.71% 25.76% Copper (lb) 4.8595 0.36% 4.05% -5.69% 18.63% 12.14% Aluminium (lb) 1.1547 0.93% 3.86% 0.58% 1.01% 2.69% Nickel (lb) 6.7083 -1.04% -2.12% -7.76% -6.11% -13.76% Zinc (lb) 1.1982 -0.15% -1.27% -6.76% -11.33% -9.64% Uranium (lb) weekly 69.00 -3.50% -4.17% 7.81% -4.17% -17.12% Iron Ore (t) 94.71 -0.79% -4.59% -8.73% -8.79% -11.08%

Energy

Index 21 Jun 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 73.24 6.47% 20.22% 5.59% 5.41% -10.53% Brent Crude 76.08 8.42% 20.09% 4.56% 4.85% -10.96%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms