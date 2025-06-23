ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-06-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 5.700 8.37% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.050 -20.54% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.160 4.35% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.125 -10.71% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.620 3.33% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.300 -7.69% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.855 3.01% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.190 -7.32% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.800 2.70% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.855 -7.07% REH – REECE LIMITED 16.570 2.28% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.880 -6.38% BWP – BWP TRUST 3.650 1.96% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% XYZ – BLOCK INC 98.700 1.95% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.375 -5.06% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 5.440 1.87% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 23.330 -5.01% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.210 1.84% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.195 -4.88% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 3.960 1.80% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.110 -4.60% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 50.750 1.66% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.565 -4.57% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.160 1.65% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.740 -4.52% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 43.400 1.62% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.220 -4.35% AMC – AMCOR PLC 14.070 1.52% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.225 -4.26% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 8.570 1.42% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.830 -4.19% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 15.280 1.33% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 3.520 -4.09% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.170 1.30% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.620 -3.98% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 30.200 1.24% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 3.420 -3.93% ASX – ASX LIMITED 68.550 1.21% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.430 -3.90%

