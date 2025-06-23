Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 23, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 12:13 PM

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AMI (2) BSL BTR CNI CU6 CWP D2O HGO HRZ KLS KMD NST SDR SEK SYL VSL

AMI AURELIA METALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.20

Moelis rates ((AMI)) as Buy (1) -

Aurelia Metals published FY26 production guidance and targets for FY27-28, and Moelis notes the guidance ranges are within its estimates.

The company also provided costs and capital forecasts, with both signficantly higher than the broker's forecast. FY26 operating cost guidance of -$275-315m compared with the broker's estimate of -$250m, while capex of -$125m at midpoint is higher than the broker's forecast of -$80m.

The broker expects to lift cost estimates, which makes its 20% FY26 free cash flow yield unlikely, though this would be partly offset by higher commodity prices.

Buy. Target unchanged at 40c.

This report was published on June 19, 2025.

Target price is $0.40 Current Price is $0.20 Difference: $0.195

If AMI meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 95% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BSL BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

Steel & Scrap - Overnight Price: $22.46

Jarden rates ((BSL)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden has reiterated its positive outlook on BlueScope Steel, noting yet again the potential for earnings upside in the US from stronger US steel spreads and benefits of tariff hikes.

In Australia, the broker sees decent earnings growth in the medium term following a cost optimisation program and cyclical recovery. For NZ and Pacific Islands, the outlook is expected to remain challenging.

Minor revisions to FY25-27 EPS forecasts. Overweight.

Target lifted to $25.30 from $24.00, largely on valuation roll-forward.

This report was published on June 19, 2025.

Target price is $25.30 Current Price is $22.46 Difference: $2.84

If BSL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $27.34, suggesting upside of 22.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 60.00 cents and EPS of 105.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 100.9, implying annual growth of -43.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 60.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.1.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 60.00 cents and EPS of 177.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.65. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 210.1, implying annual growth of 108.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 60.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BTR BRIGHTSTAR RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.49

Petra Capital rates ((BTR)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital notes Brightstar Resources is on track for first stoping ore from the Fish Gold mine in the September quarter, adding a second underground ore resource.

Further exploration at the mine also continues. Near-term catalyst is the Laverton definitive feasilbility study expected in the coming weeks.

Buy. Target cut to $1.18 from $1.20 on equity dilution.

This report was published on June 19, 2025.

Target price is $1.18 Current Price is $0.49 Difference: $0.685

If BTR meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 138% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 495.00.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 9.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.44.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources