ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-06-25

Daily Market Reports | Jun 24 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 8.520 17.36% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 24.160 -6.54% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.650 10.37% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.955 -6.46% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.080 8.80% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.130 -3.70% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.930 6.94% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.090 -3.24% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.235 6.82% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.760 -3.16% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.285 6.64% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.030 -3.05% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.020 6.14% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 5.210 -2.98% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.130 5.97% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.330 -2.92% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.920 5.42% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.720 -2.46% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.690 5.34% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.785 -2.46% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 20.210 5.10% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.010 -2.44% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.500 5.07% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.400 -2.44% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 15.020 5.03% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 13.070 -2.39% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 13.310 4.80% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 7.100 -2.34% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 21.460 4.79% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 25.340 -2.05% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 15.230 4.75% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 9.570 -1.75% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 5.970 4.74% APA – APA GROUP 8.520 -1.73% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 85.580 4.52% RGN – REGION GROUP 2.310 -1.70% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 6.310 4.47% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.910 -1.57% IGO – IGO LIMITED 4.040 4.39% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.660 -1.54%

