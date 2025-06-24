ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-06-25

Daily Market Reports | Jun 24 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED
|8.520
|17.36%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|24.160
|-6.54%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|1.650
|10.37%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.955
|-6.46%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|4.080
|8.80%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.130
|-3.70%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|4.930
|6.94%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.090
|-3.24%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.235
|6.82%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|2.760
|-3.16%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|1.285
|6.64%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|6.030
|-3.05%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|10.020
|6.14%
|ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA
|5.210
|-2.98%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.130
|5.97%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.330
|-2.92%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.920
|5.42%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|10.720
|-2.46%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.690
|5.34%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|1.785
|-2.46%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|20.210
|5.10%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|6.010
|-2.44%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|8.500
|5.07%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|0.400
|-2.44%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|15.020
|5.03%
|WOR – WORLEY LIMITED
|13.070
|-2.39%
|CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|13.310
|4.80%
|AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
|7.100
|-2.34%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|21.460
|4.79%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|25.340
|-2.05%
|FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED
|15.230
|4.75%
|IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED
|9.570
|-1.75%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|5.970
|4.74%
|APA – APA GROUP
|8.520
|-1.73%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|85.580
|4.52%
|RGN – REGION GROUP
|2.310
|-1.70%
|DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED
|6.310
|4.47%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|6.910
|-1.57%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|4.040
|4.39%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.660
|-1.54%
