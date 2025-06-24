Australian Department of Defence Taps Noodoe to Deliver Net Zero EV Charging Infrastructure

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

BRISBANE, Australia, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Noodoe and Bennelong Energy Services (BES) have formed a strategic partnership to deliver turnkey EV charging and smart energy management solutions across Australia. As a major milestone in this collaboration, the Australian Department of Defence has had Bennelong install its first three chargers—an initiative that has already been documented as a success and promoted across the organisation. By leveraging the combined expertise of BES and Noodoe to deploy EV charging infrastructure across Defence sites, the partnership will support the Department’s Net Zero Strategy and Indigenous Procurement Policies.



First EV chargers installed by Bennelong at a Defence site, marking the initial milestone in the Department of Defence’s Net Zero Strategy rollout.

The upcoming rollout of 70 additional EV chargers will combine Bennelong’s on-ground capabilities with Noodoe’s advanced EV Operating System (EV OS). Unlike isolated solutions focused solely on charging or energy management, Noodoe offers an all-encompassing platform that unifies EV charging, energy storage, and solar power, delivered through a single pane of glass. Powered by Noodoe AI, the platform provides predictive automation, dynamic energy optimisation, and autonomous fault recovery—all within a secure environment.

"This deployment can demonstrate how forward-thinking government agencies can take bold steps toward sustainability without compromising on performance, scale, or security," said John Wang, Chairman of Noodoe. "Defence is leading with an example, and Noodoe is proud to enable Bennelong and the Australian Department of Defence."

This initiative is a cornerstone of the Department of Defence’s Net Zero Strategy, which emphasises both decarbonisation and inclusive procurement. It also reflects Defence’s broader commitment to partnering with Indigenous-owned businesses, as highlighted in its recent announcement. The rollout will focus on infrastructure readiness, seamless integration, and long-term operational resilience across all sites.

"This project showcases how Indigenous businesses can lead national transformation," said Gaven Sheehan, Managing Director of Bennelong Energy Services. "Noodoe’s world-class technology and commitment to excellence have made them the ideal partner—delivering innovation, reliability, and impact at scale."

Through this partnership, Noodoe and Bennelong are helping Defence—and the broader public sector—advance their sustainability goals while setting a blueprint for decarbonising complex, high-security environments. The collaboration also lays the groundwork for future joint projects across Australia in both government and commercial sectors.

About Noodoe

Noodoe is at the forefront of the EV revolution. Dedicated to accelerating the global transition to sustainable, autonomous transportation through AI-powered software innovation, Noodoe creates the custom-built EV Operating System (EV OS) that empowers businesses to deploy and manage EV charging networks at scale. Noodoe EV OS is the only platform that unifies EV charging, battery storage, and solar power in one AI-driven system. With world-class cybersecurity and certifications supporting deployments in high-security environments, Noodoe delivers automation, uptime, and resilience for the most mission-critical use cases.

About Bennelong Energy Services

Bennelong Energy Services (BES) is an Indigenous-owned company delivering hard services maintenance, and projects in electrical, hot, and cold water systems, security systems, and sustainable energy infrastructure across Eastern Australia. BES provides end-to-end services—from system design and installation to long-term maintenance and optimisation. With a strong track record in the defence and commercial sectors, BES helps organisations achieve their sustainability goals while advancing inclusive economic participation. Committed to technical excellence, community impact, and environmental responsibility, BES is redefining how energy infrastructure delivers value to both people and the planet.

