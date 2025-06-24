Orcoda Transforms Waipa District Council’s Fleet Management, Driving Efficiency and Sustainability

PR NewsWire | 8:31 AM

Integrated Logistics Software Solution Enhances Vehicle Utilisation, Staff Satisfaction, and Operational Transparency for 165-Vehicle Fleet.

BRISBANE, Australia, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Orcoda (ASX: ODA), a leader in integrated logistics software solutions, announced the successful transformation of Waipa District Council’s fleet management operations in New Zealand. By deploying Orcoda Connect, the Council has significantly enhanced vehicle utilisation, streamlined administration, and boosted staff independence across its diverse 165-vehicle fleet.

Prior to partnering with Orcoda, Waipa District Council, which serves a mixed urban and rural community of 62,000 residents, used a transport technology system that offered limited reporting, fragmented manual booking processes, and inefficiencies in fleet asset utilisation. This hindered the Council’s goals for modernising operations and achieving sustainability.

Claire Vincent, Waipa’s Fleet and Travel Coordinator, articulated the critical need for change, stating, "We needed a solution that fosters independence for staff, while also offering a seamless, technology-driven approach to fleet management." The Council sought a comprehensive, future-proof tool to support real-time visibility, reduce administrative overhead, promote accountability, integrate seamlessly with their existing Teletrac Navman telematics, and align with their sustainability objectives.

In response, Waipa District Council selected Orcoda Connect as the core of their new, fully integrated fleet management ecosystem. This strategic partnership, which leveraged Orcoda Connect’s advanced vehicle pooling capabilities and seamless integration with Teletrac Navman, has revolutionised the Council’s fleet operations.

Read the full case study here: https://orcoda.com/waipa-district-council/

Key features and benefits delivered by Orcoda Connect include:

Effortless Self-Booking for Staff: Staff gained unprecedented independence through intuitive web portal and mobile app for vehicle booking, reducing reliance on administrative assistance and improving accessibility.

Staff gained unprecedented independence through intuitive web portal and mobile app for vehicle booking, reducing reliance on administrative assistance and improving accessibility. Comprehensive Management Oversight: Administrators now have a clear view of vehicle usage patterns, overseeing bookings and generating insightful reports to optimise fleet operations. Claire Vincent praised this, stating, "I can have a good view of everything, such as who’s booking the vehicles most and which pool vehicles are dominant. It’s brilliant!"

Administrators now have a clear view of vehicle usage patterns, overseeing bookings and generating insightful reports to optimise fleet operations. Claire Vincent praised this, stating, "I can have a good view of everything, such as who’s booking the vehicles most and which pool vehicles are dominant. It’s brilliant!" Real-Time Reporting and Visibility: Seamless integration with Teletrac Navman provides real-time tracking of vehicle locations, geofence monitoring, and crucial usage data insights.

Seamless integration with Teletrac Navman provides real-time tracking of vehicle locations, geofence monitoring, and crucial usage data insights. Robust Compliance Mechanisms: Drivers are required to agree to terms and conditions before bookings, ensuring adherence to policies and fostering responsible behaviour.

Drivers are required to agree to terms and conditions before bookings, ensuring adherence to policies and fostering responsible behaviour. One-Stop Fleet Management: The solution centralised all aspects of fleet booking and management, eliminating the need for fragmented systems and manual processes.

The implementation of Orcoda Connect has yielded significant, tangible results for Waipa District Council:

Enhanced Utilisation and Cost Savings: By identifying underutilised vehicles and optimising fleet resources, Orcoda Connect enabled prudent decision-making and reduced unnecessary operational costs. Ms. Vincent emphasised, "KPIs for tracking vehicle utilisation have allowed us to make data-driven decisions and stretch the lifecycle of our vehicles, ensuring ratepayer funds are used responsibly."

By identifying underutilised vehicles and optimising fleet resources, Orcoda Connect enabled prudent decision-making and reduced unnecessary operational costs. Ms. Vincent emphasised, "KPIs for tracking vehicle utilisation have allowed us to make data-driven decisions and stretch the lifecycle of our vehicles, ensuring ratepayer funds are used responsibly." Improved Independence and Staff Satisfaction: Staff have embraced the newfound convenience and transparency, with Ms. Vincent reporting, "The staff love it. They absolutely love that they can be independent. Orcoda is a big win for us."

Staff have embraced the newfound convenience and transparency, with Ms. Vincent reporting, "The staff love it. They absolutely love that they can be independent. Orcoda is a big win for us." Streamlined Administration: The administrative burden on staff has been significantly reduced, freeing up valuable time for strategic initiatives.

The administrative burden on staff has been significantly reduced, freeing up valuable time for strategic initiatives. Transparency and Accountability: Managers now have a clear view of vehicle-use data, enabling corrective actions for inconsistencies and encouraging responsible practices.

Managers now have a clear view of vehicle-use data, enabling corrective actions for inconsistencies and encouraging responsible practices. Driving Sustainability: Optimised fleet usage contributed directly to reduced carbon emissions and supported the Council’s green initiatives.

Optimised fleet usage contributed directly to reduced carbon emissions and supported the Council’s green initiatives. A Scalable Framework: The integrated solution has become a replicable model for other councils in New Zealand and Australia, showcasing Waipa District Council as a pioneer in advanced fleet management.

"The biggest difference has been the independence it provides," shared Claire Vincent. "It’s a one-stop shop where everything just works seamlessly behind the scenes. It’s transformed our operations and taken a huge burden off staff and management alike."

Geoff Jamieson, Managing Director of Orcoda, stated, "We are proud to lead the way in transforming operations for businesses and governments alike. By integrating Orcoda Connect with Teletrac Navman’s cutting-edge technologies, we’ve developed a best-in-class solution that optimises fleet utilisation while providing cost savings. We see enormous potential for local government carpools across the region to adopt these innovations and achieve greater operational efficiencies."

Waipa District Council’s visionary approach to fleet management has not only transformed their operations but has also set a benchmark for other councils to follow. With Orcoda Connects advanced vehicle pooling solution and Teletrac Navman‘s world-class telematics, they’ve achieved operational excellence, enhanced sustainability, and created a framework for innovation in fleet management.

About Orcoda:

Orcoda (ASX: ODA) is a leading provider of integrated logistics software solutions, specialising in optimising complex transport, fleet, and workforce management operations across various industries. With a commitment to innovation and efficiency, Orcoda empowers businesses to achieve greater visibility, control, and sustainability, delivering measurable value for stakeholders.

About Waipa District Council:

Waipa District Council serves a diverse urban and rural community of 62,000 residents in New Zealand’s Waikato region. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and delivering high-quality public services, the Council oversees essential infrastructure and services for its growing population.

