ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-06-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.140 19.89% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.060 -10.57% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 142.200 10.48% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.120 -7.69% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 9.220 8.22% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.540 -6.78% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.135 8.00% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 20.180 -5.96% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.180 7.92% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 9.900 -4.72% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.370 6.76% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.830 -4.69% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.410 6.17% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.830 -4.60% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.320 5.88% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.565 -4.28% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.660 5.60% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.970 -4.19% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.325 4.84% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.340 -3.98% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.875 4.79% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.370 -3.90% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 18.220 4.65% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 19.460 -3.71% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.550 4.36% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 3.370 -3.44% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.240 4.35% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.290 -3.33% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 3.020 4.14% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.670 -3.26% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.750 3.47% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.245 -3.11% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 18.860 3.29% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 14.570 -3.00% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.100 2.75% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.835 -2.91% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.765 2.68% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 2.840 -2.74% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.765 2.68% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 5.870 -2.65%

