ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-06-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.140 19.89% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.060 -10.57%
LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 142.200 10.48% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.120 -7.69%
CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 9.220 8.22% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.540 -6.78%
SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.135 8.00% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 20.180 -5.96%
ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.180 7.92% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 9.900 -4.72%
GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.370 6.76% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.830 -4.69%
IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.410 6.17% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.830 -4.60%
SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.320 5.88% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.565 -4.28%
MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.660 5.60% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.970 -4.19%
CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.325 4.84% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.340 -3.98%
TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.875 4.79% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.370 -3.90%
PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 18.220 4.65% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 19.460 -3.71%
IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.550 4.36% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 3.370 -3.44%
IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.240 4.35% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.290 -3.33%
JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 3.020 4.14% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.670 -3.26%
PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.750 3.47% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.245 -3.11%
NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 18.860 3.29% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 14.570 -3.00%
AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.100 2.75% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.835 -2.91%
HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.765 2.68% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 2.840 -2.74%
OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.765 2.68% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 5.870 -2.65%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-06-25

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Collins Foods’ Finger-Lickin’ Turnaround

1:47 PM - Small Caps
3
New Broom Clearing The Decks For Adairs

11:38 AM - Small Caps
4
Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Oil

11:00 AM - Technicals
5
Contract Wins Support Kelsian Group Optimism

10:30 AM - Small Caps

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 30-05-2025

May 30 2025 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 02-06-2025

Jun 02 2025 - Australia
3
Uranium Week: Trump’s Agressive Nuclear Push

May 27 2025 - Weekly Reports
4
WiseTech’s Big Bold Bet On E2open

May 29 2025 - Australia
5
Goodman Group Revels In Data Centres Hot Seat

Jun 03 2025 - Australia
6
Rudi’s View: NextDC, QBE, Superloop & Woodside

Jun 05 2025 - Rudi's View