ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-06-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.390 14.35% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.200 -8.05% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.390 11.68% XRO – XERO LIMITED 184.000 -5.26% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.315 8.62% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.795 -4.22% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.130 8.33% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 3.010 -3.83% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 15.620 7.21% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.100 -3.67% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 3.730 6.88% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 18.210 -3.45% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.825 6.45% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.345 6.15% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 28.040 -3.31% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.310 6.14% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.500 -3.05% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.175 6.06% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 42.620 -2.45% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.315 5.62% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 18.840 -2.28% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 5.26% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.710 -2.07% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.200 5.26% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.750 -1.96% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.520 4.56% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 6.740 -1.89% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 5.220 3.78% 360 – LIFE360 INC 30.840 -1.78% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 20.900 3.57% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 19.300 -1.63% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 32.000 3.33% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.280 -1.61% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.060 3.24% SGH – SGH LIMITED 54.350 -1.61% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 35.390 3.18% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.490 -1.54% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.645 3.13% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.280 -1.50%

