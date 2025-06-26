Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 26, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 1:29 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

TWE TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $7.84

Jarden rates ((TWE)) as Overweight (2) -

Post Treasury Wine Estates' investor update, Jarden emphasises that against a very challenging backdrop for the global wine market, the company is "outperforming".

Luxury wine is still growing, but concerns remain over Treasury Collective, which represents around 14% of earnings before interest and tax (EBIT).

Earnings outlook and forecasts have been cut again, with additional risks attached to the new distribution agreement in California.

Management also announced a share buyback of up to 5%, which, commentary suggests, should underpin the stock's valuation.

Jarden lowers EPS estimates by around -3% to -4% for FY26/FY27, respectively, with an assumption that half of the share buyback will be completed over the period.

Rating remains at Overweight. Target is lowered to $10 from $10.60.

This report was published on June 24, 2025.

Target price is $10.00 Current Price is $7.84 Difference: $2.16

If TWE meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 28% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $9.58, suggesting upside of 24.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 38.00 cents and EPS of 58.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.85%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.52. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 57.7, implying annual growth of 354.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 38.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.3.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 45.00 cents and EPS of 62.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.74%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 63.8, implying annual growth of 10.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 41.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WGX WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $2.91

Petra Capital rates ((WGX)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital highlights Westgold Resources' acquisition of Karora Resources has paid dividends, with an initial mineral resource estimate for the Fletcher zone at the Beta Hunt mine. The 31Mt resource is effectively a doubling of the resource.

The broker notes there is potential for the resource to triple to 90Mt, with the company now doing an accelerated drilling program.

Buy. Target price $4.74, incorporating the increased resource.

This report was published on June 24, 2025.

Target price is $4.74 Current Price is $2.91 Difference: $1.83

If WGX meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 63% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 2.50 cents and EPS of 14.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.86%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.93.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 59.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.44%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 4.87.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

XRO XERO LIMITED

Accountancy - Overnight Price: $194.21

Wilsons rates ((XRO)) as Market Weight (3) -

Wilsons believes Xeros acquisition of Melio will materially accelerate its US expansion and enhance the overall product offering.

The deal is worth -US$2.6bn upfront, with up to -US$0.5bn in earn-outs over three years.

Funding will come from a mix of equity (including a $1.2bn placement at $176 per share), existing cash, debt, and a non-underwritten share purchase plan (SPP) for circa $200m.

Melio, with 80,000 customers and US$153m in FY25 revenue, recorded 88% revenue growth, highlights Wilsons, and boasts an average revenue per user (ARPU) 14 times higher than Xeros current US levels.

Wilsons increases its target price to $217.26 from $213.00 and retains an Overweight rating.

This report was published on June 26, 2025.

Target price is $217.26 Current Price is $194.21 Difference: $23.05

If XRO meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $211.50, suggesting upside of 14.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 314.36 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 61.78. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 198.4, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 92.9.

Forecast for FY27:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 429.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 45.27. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 268.1, implying annual growth of 35.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 68.8.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide experienced, intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface.

This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.

Decisions about inclusions in this Report are made independently of the providers of stock market research and at full discretion of the team of journalists responsible for content at FNArena. Inclusion does not equal endorsement, in any way, shape or form. This Report is provided for informational purposes only.