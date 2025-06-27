ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-06-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.805 9.73% REH – REECE LIMITED 14.120 -18.66% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 5.100 9.44% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.135 -6.90% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 45.910 7.72% APA – APA GROUP 8.140 -4.01% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.145 7.41% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 12.240 -4.00% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.790 6.93% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.370 -3.66% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.200 6.69% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.795 -3.64% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 9.460 6.65% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.880 -3.48% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.365 5.80% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.890 -3.47% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.185 5.71% CQR – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT 3.840 -3.27% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.520 5.44% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.350 -3.12% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.400 5.26% RGN – REGION GROUP 2.210 -3.07% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 16.430 5.19% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 5.060 -3.07% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.280 5.16% NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT 2.300 -2.95% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 14.170 5.12% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 185.360 -2.81% CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 6.100 4.63% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 18.330 -2.71% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 108.970 4.59% SGP – STOCKLAND 5.410 -2.70% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.375 4.56% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.890 -2.69% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.670 4.26% DXS – DEXUS 6.660 -2.63% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.245 4.26% RMD – RESMED INC 38.950 -2.55% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 37.530 3.90% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.850 -2.40%

