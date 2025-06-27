Next Week At A Glance – 30 June-July 4 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:55 AM

The week that was in Australian Finance

-As the month, quarter, and fiscal year are about to end (Monday, June 30), the ASX200 is up almost 1% for the last five days and some -0.6% below its 52-week high.

-Markets have tossed away tariff and geopolitical concerns, with the ASX200 up over 7% off the April lows and 2% over the month of June.

-While last week, markets were fretting over an escalation of the Israel/Iran conflict, US strikes on nuclear facilities cleared the way for a ceasefire, which for now is holding.

-The biggest loser of the week was the oil price, which took the elevator down to levels around US$65/bbl from over US$75/bbl for Brent, and with that, the ASX200 Energy sector sold off by some -4%.

-Despite the US Nasdaq100 reaching a new all-time high, carried by Nvidia, now the largest US-listed stock with a market cap of almost US$3.8trn, the ASX200 Information Technology sector fell some -1% as Xero ((XRO)) sold down on the proposed US payments acquisition, Melio, and related capital raising.

-Financials have followed the US trend of rising bank shares. JPMorgan stock also hit an all-time high this week, and Australian banks continue to pull the ASX200 index higher. The sector rose some 3.5%. CommBank ((CBA)) shares topped out at a new high of $192.

-Despite weakness in iron ore prices, the Materials sector rose around 1.8% but remains down for the last month and year, possibly suggesting some buying in the underperforming sectors and profit-taking in the winning sectors like technology as investors tweak year-end performance?

-The May CPI read came in weaker than expected, which boosted market expectations of a July rate cut, but the ABS job vacancies for the three months to May suggest the labour market remains strong. All eyes will be on June 8 when the RBA hands down its rates decision.

-At this stage, US markets are scaling a wall of potential worry around the growing US deficit and the looming deadline of tariff pauses (July 9), which is offset by rumblings around a dovish Federal Reserve and the question of who will replace Chairman Powell.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Bain Capital may bd for Perpetual ((PPT)) to obtain the Corporate Trust business and bypass tax issues.

-Media reports suggest AMP Group ((AMP)) is looking to break up the company or divest the bank with a possible swap deal with Westpac’s ((WBC)) BT Panorama.

-Renewable energy developer Edify Energy is seeking a $3bn debt facility.

-AIS, a UK based designer, manufacture and installer of advanced materials for energy infrastructure, is seeking institutional investor support for its IPO.

-Ashurst, Allens and Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer are testing agentic AI to apply for complex legal work.

-Spark New Zealand ((SPK)) has divested its stake in Hutchison Australia as it rationalises non-core assets.

-Shareholders of The Reject Shop ((TRS)) have approved the Dollarama takeover for $259m.

-JPMorgan is quoted as saying the Virgin IPO is priced to fly at $2.90 per share, the stock is listing June 24 under the ticker code ((VGN)).

-Greatland Gold ((GGP)) shares rose to $7.30 from $6.60 on the first day of trading on the ASX, with Virgin ((VGN)) shares up to $3.23 from IPO pricing of $2.90.

-Aldi has dropped prices on grocery items in response to deep discounting from Woolworths Group ((WOW)) to regain market share.

-Mineral Resources ((MIN)) may sell its stake in the services business for $1.1bn to raise cash.

-Bannerman Energy ((BMN)) is raising $85m in a discounted share placement.

-Rob Luciano’s split from his wife is raising questions over the family Trust’s 6.6% stake in Regal Partners ((RPL)).

-Treasury Wine Estates ((TWE)) announced a share buyback of 5% of its capital or $327m.

-South32’s ((S32)) sale of a Columbian mine hits a snag over a tax dispute which is in its fifth year.

-DroneShield ((DRO)) was the top performing stocks on the ASX300 rising 19.89% after it won $61.6m in European anti-drone contracts with deliveries expected by 3Q2025.

-Ian Macoun, Managing Director of Pinnacle Investment Management ((PNI)) sold $76.7m shares and is reinvesting in Metrics funds.

-Andrew Abercrombie’s family office, TAG has made a $286m non-binding takeover offer for Humm Group ((HUM)).

-Unibail-Rodamco ((URW)) will voluntarily delist from the ASX on August 27 with the stapled shares continuing to be traded in France on the Euronext Paris stock exchange under the code “URW”

-Betr Entertainment ((BTR)) is planning a takeover of PointsBet ((PBH)) after post error as admitted by Computershare ((CPU)) stymied the MIXI bid.

-Indonesia miner Buma is in talks with Coronado Global Resources ((CRN)) over a possible takeover or asset sales.

-Regal Partners ((RPL)) has partnered with Ark Capital Partners to acquire Mayfair Hotel for -$75m to seed a new hotel strategy.

