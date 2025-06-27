Soprano Strengthens Security Posture After Achieving SOC 2 Compliance

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

Soprano Underlines Its Market-Leading Position in Secure Enterprise Messaging After Achieving SOC 2 Compliance

SYDNEY, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Australian automated communications technology company, Soprano Design, has reinforced its position as a market leader in secure enterprise messaging after successfully achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance, a globally recognised benchmark for security and operational excellence.

The achievement highlights Soprano’s ongoing commitment to meeting the highest standards of data security and underlines why world-leading enterprise and government organisations have trusted its platform for the delivery of critical communications for more than three decades.

Dr Richard Favero, Founder and Chairman of Soprano Design, expressed his pride at the achievement, adding that SOC 2 compliance is further evidence of the organisation’s long-standing commitment to safeguarding the sensitive data of its enterprise and government customers.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is an important milestone for Soprano Design and a reflection of the standards we hold ourselves to. It not only demonstrates that we meet the strictest requirements, but it also affirms the role we’ve played for over 30 years as the security-first partner of choice for some of the world’s largest enterprise and government organisations."

– Dr. Richard Favero, Founder and Chairman, Soprano Design

Soprano’s Chief Technology Officer, Mohamed Odah, echoed Dr. Favero’s words, sharing that the achievement reflects the strength of the company’s platform architecture and the maturity of its internal processes.

"SOC 2 compliance validates the depth and discipline behind how our platform is built, maintained and monitored. It provides our customers — particularly those in high-risk, high-compliance environments — with the confidence that data security is not just a feature, but a foundational part of our technology and our culture at Soprano."

– Mohamed Odah, Chief Technology Officer, Soprano Design

Soprano’s Director of Corporate IT and Security, Simon Tipple, added that the successful audit reflects the collective effort behind Soprano’s compliance journey and the strength of its operational controls.

"This achievement is a proud moment for all of us at Soprano Design. It is result of sustained effort across teams, systems and processes over many months. It validates that the controls we have in place are not just well-designed, they are consistently applied and independently tested. For our customers, especially those operating in high-compliance environments, that level of assurance really matters," he said.

The achievement also carries practical benefits for customers operating in highly regulated industries, where compliance assurance is a critical part of vendor selection. Chief Revenue Officer, Antony Sault, said SOC 2 compliance is the latest example of why leading enterprise and government organisations continue to choose Soprano as their trusted communications partner.

"For many of our customers, demonstrating compliance with globally recognised standards like SOC 2 is an essential requirement," he said. "Achieving this milestone reinforces our ability to meet those expectations and reflects our commitment to delivering secure, dependable communications at scale."

SOC 2 Type II is a globally recognised standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) that assesses how effectively an organisation protects customer data over time.

