Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 27 June 2025

Our top ten news from 19 June 2025 to 26 June 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Rudi’s View: CBA, Life360, ResMed, Zip & More Thursday 19 June 2025 Update on changes to and revisions of analysts’ Best Ideas and Conviction Calls, as well as Model Portfolio compositions

2 – Better Times Ahead For Sonic Healthcare? Friday 20 June 2025 New research coverage on Sonic Healthcare suggests better times are ahead, supplemented by new technologies including artificial intelligence and genetic engineering

3 – Cochlear Downgrades Ahead Of New Launches Thursday 19 June 2025 A decline in Services revenue had led to another profit downgrade from Cochlear, but brokers look ahead to new product launches

4 – Sigma Healthcare: Synergies, Margins In Focus Thursday 19 June 2025 New research on Sigma Healthcare highlights management’s conservative cost synergy target, as well as potential market share gains and operating leverage

5 – In Brief: Sigma, Domino’s, Clarity & SiteMinder Friday 20 June 2025 GLP-1 weight loss medications are set to impact on Australian retailers, while a small biotech is making strides in proving up its drugs, and hotel management SaaS grows

6 – FNArena Visits NextDC’s S3 Data Centre Thursday 19 June 2025 FNArena received a bird’s eye view on what it takes to develop critical infrastructure for Australia’s growing demand for cloud computing and AI

7 – Uranium Week: Up By 12%, Looking For More Tuesday 24 June 2025 Momentum buying in uranium stocks flowed as the spot price recovered with Sprott in the market, while China re-affirmed its commitment to become the largest nuclear energy generator in the world

8 – The Market In Numbers – 21 Jun 2025 Saturday 21 June 2025 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

9 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 20 June 2025 Friday 20 June 2025 Our top ten news stories from 12 June 2025 to 19 June 2025

10 – Australia’s Digital Infrastructure Opportunity Monday 23 June 2025 Australia’s safe and stable backdrop makes it a target for data centre development in the Asia Pacific region, as the positive news keeps rolling on

