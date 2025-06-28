The Market In Numbers – 28 Jun 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 28 Jun 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12583.590 0.12% 1.33% 2.56% -4.02% 7.39% All Ordinaries 8743.60 0.23% 0.96% 8.57% 3.84% 9.11% S&P ASX 200 8514.20 0.10% 0.94% 8.55% 4.35% 9.61% S&P ASX 300 8447.30 0.16% 0.96% 8.55% 4.30% 9.59% Communication Services 1844.80 -0.09% 1.16% 13.59% 13.36% 22.89% Consumer Discretionary 4103.00 0.02% 0.53% 8.87% 4.90% 16.84% Consumer Staples 12112.00 -2.27% -2.36% 3.87% 2.91% -2.15% Energy 8678.90 -4.46% 9.05% 9.31% 0.65% -13.48% Financials 9484.00 1.82% 3.79% 13.94% 10.09% 23.86% Health Care 40958.10 -1.53% -2.60% 1.06% -8.75% -7.45% Industrials 8236.50 -2.63% -0.63% 6.14% 7.72% 20.92% Info Technology 2897.20 -1.45% 0.60% 28.19% 5.70% 23.73% Materials 15982.00 1.78% -2.36% 0.04% -0.89% -5.31% Real Estate 3903.80 -2.05% 0.68% 12.01% 3.79% 9.56% Utilities 9167.60 -2.84% -1.02% 1.20% 1.49% -1.26% A-REITs 1793.30 -2.09% 0.80% 12.58% 4.36% 10.40% All Technology Index 4015.60 0.45% 0.36% 20.99% 5.52% 27.97% Banks 4028.90 1.68% 4.05% 14.81% 11.72% 26.09% Gold Index 11480.70 -6.09% -10.04% 4.55% 36.29% 56.05% Metals & Mining 5282.40 1.60% -3.03% 0.08% 0.51% -4.83%

The World

Index 28 Jun 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8798.91 0.28% 0.30% 2.52% 7.66% 7.78% DAX30 24033.22 2.92% 0.15% 8.44% 20.71% 31.79% Hang Seng 24284.15 3.20% 4.27% 5.04% 21.06% 37.05% Nikkei 225 40150.79 4.55% 5.76% 12.73% 0.64% 1.43% DJIA 43819.27 3.82% 3.67% 4.33% 3.00% 12.02% S&P500 6173.07 3.44% 4.42% 10.00% 4.96% 13.05% Nasdaq Comp 20273.46 4.25% 6.07% 17.19% 4.99% 14.33%

Metals & Minerals

Index 28 Jun 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 3342.67 -1.50% 0.02% 6.90% 27.26% 42.97% Silver (oz) 36.56 -0.63% 9.31% 4.49% 20.95% 24.97% Copper (lb) 5.0503 3.93% 8.14% -1.98% 23.28% 16.54% Aluminium (lb) 1.1762 1.86% 5.79% 2.46% 2.90% 4.60% Nickel (lb) 6.7877 1.18% -0.96% -6.67% -5.00% -12.73% Zinc (lb) 1.2598 5.14% 3.81% -1.97% -6.77% -5.00% Uranium (lb) weekly 77.50 12.32% 7.64% 21.09% 7.64% -6.91% Iron Ore (t) 94.48 -0.24% -4.83% -8.95% -9.01% -11.29%

Energy

Index 28 Jun 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 65.18 -11.00% 6.99% -6.03% -6.19% -20.38% Brent Crude 66.64 -12.41% 5.19% -8.41% -8.16% -22.00%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms