ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-06-25

Daily Market Reports | Jun 30 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 11.11% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.135 -6.90% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.080 9.43% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.340 -6.85% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.265 8.16% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.685 -6.65% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 41.700 7.06% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.670 -5.65% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.855 6.21% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.175 -5.41% XYZ – BLOCK INC 102.650 4.02% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.380 -5.00% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 228.730 3.87% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.640 -4.71% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.420 3.70% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.610 -4.69% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.280 3.29% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.625 -4.69% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.390 3.23% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.120 -4.68% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.270 3.18% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.735 -4.55% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.705 2.92% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.280 -4.20% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 5.680 2.90% CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 5.860 -3.93% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 25.740 2.88% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.900 -3.92% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 28.290 2.87% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 15.840 -3.59% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.160 2.86% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.695 -3.47% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 34.000 2.84% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.460 -3.16% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 13.850 2.82% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.610 -3.04% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 7.840 2.75% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.335 -2.91% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.980 2.68% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.700 -2.78%

