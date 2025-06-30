Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 30, 2025

Daily Market Reports | Jun 30 2025

APA APA GROUP

Infrastructure & Utilities - Overnight Price: $8.14

Jarden rates ((APA)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden notes the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has reversed its draft stance and approved APA Groups application to reclassify Basslink as a regulated Transmission Network Service Provider.

While the asset is small (2.5% of FY25 earnings), the broker sees this as a positive outcome, removing competitive risk from the proposed Marinus Link and enabling more predictable long-term earnings.

The analyst raises the group's target price to $8.90 from $8.85, incorporating the $110m Atlas to Reedy Creek (ARC) pipeline acquisition, debt financing impacts, and revised interest cost assumptions.

The broker retains an Overweight rating, citing favourable positioning amid evolving east coast gas dynamics and expectations for lower interest rates.

A draft revenue determination for Basslink is due in September, with the final decision expected in February 2026.

This report was published on June 26, 2025.

Target price is $8.90 Current Price is $8.14 Difference: $0.76

If APA meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $7.88, suggesting downside of -4.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 57.00 cents and EPS of 14.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 56.92. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.9, implying annual growth of -79.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 57.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 52.1.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 58.00 cents and EPS of 19.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 42.84. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.9, implying annual growth of 37.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 58.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 37.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AQZ ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $2.59

Wilsons rates ((AQZ)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons notes investors concerned with Alliance Aviation Services' debt profile will be comforted by the engine and inventory sales announcement, which will bring in around $62.3m.

The sales demonstrate the company's focus on capital efficiency and achieve a more rapid balance sheet deleveraging, the broker highlights.

Minor changes to FY25 forecasts. The broker now expects the company to reduce its first dividend in 1H26 vs the previous forecast of 2H26, with a payout ratio expected at 20%. This is forecast to rise to 50% in FY27.

Overweight. Target price $3.89.

This report was published on June 30, 2025.

Target price is $3.89 Current Price is $2.59 Difference: $1.3

If AQZ meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 50% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 37.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.00.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 7.50 cents and EPS of 35.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.90%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.23.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

AUE AURUM RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.46

Petra Capital rates ((AUE)) as Buy (1) -

Aurum Resources started a 30,000 drill program at the Napie gold project aimed at increasing the existing 868koz inferred resource, which is mostly at a 150m depth.

Petra Capital believes there is strong potential to grow the project into a multi-ounce one, as only 4.4km of the 30km zone has been tested to date.

Update resource expected by the end of 2025. Buy. Target unchanged at 95c.

This report was published on June 30, 2025.

Target price is $0.95 Current Price is $0.46 Difference: $0.49

If AUE meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 107% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

